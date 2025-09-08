Prince Harry Returns to London For Rumored Reunion With King Charles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A royal reunion years in the making might take place in London this week.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Prince Harry has arrived in the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards.

The trip coincides with the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry’s first order of business upon touching down was to lay flowers at his grandmother’s grave.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Harry will attend the WellChild ceremony tonight, and he’s expected to remain in the UK for at least two more days.

It’s widely believed that Harry will have a meet-and-greet with Charles during his trip.

However, royal insiders believe that Prince William still has no desire to repair his relationship with his brother.

Prince Harry’s trip may lead to father-son reunion, insiders say

According to Emily Nash of NBC News, Harry has “made no secret of the fact that he would love to be reunited with his family and his father in particular.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Now, we think that could be a possibility,” she added.

“However, when it comes to Prince William, relations between them are still incredibly strained. They don’t have any direct contact. So I wouldn’t imagine that that would be on the cards this week.”

Indeed, Harry bluntly stated, “I would love reconciliation with my family” during an interview with the BBC in April.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight people. It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now. If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them,” he added.

It seems that royal aides quickly got to work on making the reconciliation happen. Over the summer, senior aides to Charles and Harry were pictured meeting at Royal Over-Seas League, a private club in London.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the WellChild Awards 2025 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s believed that the two parties were negotiating the terms for a truce between father and son, who have been at war since Harry stepped down from his role as senior royal and relocated to the US in 2020.

Harry and Charles have had limited interactions in the years since, typically at public state events such as the Queen’s funeral or Charles’ coronation. Harry attended the ceremony, but did not participate in any official capacity.

But this would be the first time in a very long time that Harry and Charles have sat down just the two of them.

It would amount to a public burying of the hatchet that could end the years-long cold war within the royal family.

Of course, insiders maintain that William is still not on speaking terms with his younger brother.

And even a command from the king might not be enough to quell that animosity.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.