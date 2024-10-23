David Eason: CAUGHT on Camera Breaking Into Ex’s Home, Trying to Steal All Kinds of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The drama continues for Jenelle Evans.

Over the past several days alone, we’ve reported that Evans has been cut from Teen Mom once again… and also that she has sent one of her kids away to live with his grandmother.

Now, meanwhile, we appear to have evidence that her estranged husband, David Eason, broke into her home on Sunday night.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (GETTY)

Based on surveillance footage from Jenelle’s home in North Carolina, Eason, his girlfriend and three others cut off the locks to this property on Sunday night using bolt-cutters.

They proceeded to load up a number of motorcycles and other items from Jenelle’s garage and place them inside of a trailer.

TMZ has actually obtained footage from this attempted robbery, which was brought to Jenelle’s attention thanks to an alert from her Ring camera system.

According to both TMZ and also The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason brought a local deputy with him as an escort, who was under the impression that Eason was permitted to pick up these vehicles and items.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Evans is currently residing in Las Vegas.

As part of her divorce proceedings from Eason, she has taken out an order of protection against her often-violent ex.

The Ashley writes that Evans was “screaming via the Ring camera” at the on-scene officer to make it clear that Eason was not allowed to take any of the bikes, tools and/or pieces of yard equipment that were being swiped “right in full view of the cameras.”

The Ashley’s insider said that Jenelle then called the Sherriff’s Office and spoke to a Sergeant.

Once he was forced to put everything back, Eason got into an argument with the deputy and, naturally, “narrowly avoided getting arrested,” this source adds.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Eason and Evans are scheduled to come face-to-face next month for a hearing in regard to their divorce.

Earlier this summer, on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans referred to Eason as “mentally abusive” and also told Briana DeJesus:

“He would throw objects, put holes in walls,” explaining of her move to Nevada:

“I feel like so much stuff has happened that it’s like, ‘I’ve got to get out and relocate and get that fresh start, leave all the bad memories behind.”

Alas, it sort of feels like there will never be an end to this saga, doesn’t it?