David Eason Has a Job & Pays Bills, Girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole Proudly Claims

David Eason is many things. None of those things seem to be good.

Last year, we reported on Eason’s latest girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole.

This poor girl is falling into similar patterns to Jenelle Evans, including being extremely defensive of a man who deserves no defending.

Right now, she’s boasting about him paying bills and “spoiling” her. Wait, does this mean that he has enough money to pay child support now?

During his ‘Teen Mom’ days, David Eason was not exactly a shining beacon of competence. Off camera, he was worse. (Image Credit: MTV)

Does David Eason have a job now?

For years, David Eason’s reputation as Jenelle Evans’ deadbeat husband was only second to his unhinged behavior and numerous allegations of abuse.

While there’s no sign of the disgraced Teen Mom alum avoiding the accusations that he’s a violent bigot, his new girlfriend is championing him as a breadwinner.

On Sunday, May 25, Kenleigh tweeted that he is allegedly paying bills with his alleged real job.

Kenleigh Heatwole tweets to boast about her disgraced boyfriend David Eason paying bills. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“People think that David lives at my house for freebies,” Kenleigh acknowledged.

“But he pays all the bills and plus some,” she claimed.

Kenleigh then added: “No wonder why I don’t talk about his job??”

Wasn’t he tragically unable to work?

In past years, David Eason has made a litany of claims in court to explain why he is tragically unable to pay child support.

For example, he has alleged that he is unable to work due to vitiligo, a skin condition that makes working outside tricky.

This may be confusing to Teen Mom fans who have seen countless photos and videos of him spending ample time outdoors.

In 2019, Eason claimed that he needed to subjected eldest daughter Maryssa to homeschooling even though schools exist, and thus could not work to pay child support to Olivia Leedham, mother of 11-year-old Kaden. (Kaden is lucky enough to have no relationship with Eason)

During his time on MTV, David Eason hung around with his friends outside. (Image Credit: MTV)

Kenleigh’s “brag” about a grown man, who is going to be 37 next month, allegedly paying bills was not the first. She appeared to be in a mood to present Eason in a specific light.

On May 22, she tweeted: “When your man leaves you $100 and says go get your nails done … nah baby we eating CRAB LEGS TONIGHT.”

$100 for personal grooming is a very thoughtful gesture. Or an unsubtle hint.

Either way, it makes for a very pitiful boast.

When Kenleigh Heatwole boasted about a whole $100 from disgraced boyfriend David Eason, many of the replies pointed out the obvious. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Couldn’t he be ‘spoiling’ Ensley with school supplies or food or something?

Numerous replies and comments expressed that they feel sad for Kenleigh. This should not be her standard of behavior from an actual boyfriend, even if he weren’t a famed dirtbag.

Many also asked why David has money to spend on “spoiling” his girlfriend, if we can call it that, but seemingly has none to pay to Ensley, the girl unfortunate enough to be the daughter he shares with Jenelle Evans.

True, David hasn’t seen Ensley in over a year.

He says that that’s only because of the domestic violence restraining order against him, though some Teen Mom fans point out that his arrest history shows that violating protective orders isn’t exactly unthinkable with this guy.

For the sake of Ensley and her siblings, we all of course hope that she remains safe and out of contact with David. But whatever’s going on with his alleged employment, he should be financially contributing to his daughter’s well-being. That poor girl.