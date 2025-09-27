Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez: BOOM! We’re Married!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There went the bride, folks!

And the Internet cannot stop celebrating.

On September 27, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated two years of dating by taking the most important step any couple can take:

They went ahead and got married!

Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Gomez confirmed the blessed news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and clips from the nuptials and the simple caption: “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.”

We’ve uploaded one of these pictures below.

For the huge day, the artist walked down the aisle in a satin halterneck gown with lace detailing on the bodice and around the neck.

She also held a bouquet of white baby’s breath flowers as she wrapped her arm around her husband’s neck. It was really very beautiful.

(Intagram)

For his part, Benny complemented his now wife’s look with a classic black tuxedo and bowtie, along with a white button down shirt with lace detailing.

Ahead of their nuptlais, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while Blanco had his own bash in Las Vegas.

The singer and her friends were spotted dancing, laughing and soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht August 23.

Among the famous faces spotted at the weekend festivities were Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costars Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Prior to striking up a red hot romance, Gomez and Blanco collaborated on various tracks, including “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness” from her 2015 album, Revival.

Their working relationship led to a friendship, which eventually became something more. They got engaged this past December.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The famous twosome had dropped hints here and there about what their wedding and reception might be like.

During their appearance on the Today show on March 21, for example, they said wanted their big occasion “to be pretty casual.” Blanco revealed they had one wedding must-have: “Pickles.”

“It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me,” Gomez said in a joint Interview magazine profile with Blanco published in February 2025.

All it took was two dates for Blanco to be fully smitten.”

“It was easy,” he previously explained. “You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’ … She’s my best friend.”

And now they’ve done ahead and made this prediction into a reality! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

As for what, or who, might come next?

Gomez said on the March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast that a family could be on the way:

“I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children … I love making [children] laugh; they’re just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”