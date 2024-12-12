Selena Gomez: ENGAGED to Benny Blanco!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez has found her forever.

So she hopes, at least.

On December 11, the singer/actress confirmed via Instagram that she has agreed to marry boyfriend Benny Blanco after about a year of dating.

And she could not be happier about it!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“forever begins now..,” Gomez captioned her precious post, which features a number of photos of her and her future husband.

For his part, Blanco is ready to make their union official, remarking on Gomez’s announcement, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Totally precious, right?

It looks, meanwhile, as of Blanco popped the romantic question during a picnic date… as Gomez shared a photo of herself admiring her ring while sitting on blankets on a manicured lawn, surrounded by Taco Bell takeout and a wicker basket.

The stars began dating in the summer of 2023 before going public later that year.

They got engaged about two decades after they were first introduced, too, and five years since they collaborated on the song “I Can’t Get Enough.”

How cool is that?!?

“We both met each other like almost 16, 17 years ago,” Blanco recalled in an April interview with SiriusXM Hits 1.

“Obviously, we made a bunch of songs together. But before we had made any music together, I was one of her big meetings—like right around when she was just leaving Disney to make her own music.”

Benny Blanco (L) and actor Selena Gomez (R) attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

During a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco told the host that he could see marriage in his future with the Only Murders In The Building cast member.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said at the time.

There have been rumors since August that Gomez and Blanco would get engaged.

And now, of course, this rumor is an amazing reality.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In December, Gomez professed to a fan online that Benny “is my absolute everything in my heart” and also confirmed they’d been together for six months.

Blanco clearly feels the same way.

“She’s truly my best friend,” he also told Howard Stern. “We laugh all f-cking day. She inspires me.”

We’re so very happy for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco!