Selena Gomez Accused of ‘Snubbing’ Her Mom Ahead of Wedding: Report

It’s official! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have tied the knot!

The A-list couple exchanged vows Saturday afternoon at a star-studded ceremony in Santa Barbara.

While the newlyweds did an impressive job of keeping most of the details under wraps, news of the nuptials leaked on Friday afternoon.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Details of Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding leak to media

About 24 hours before the wedding, various tabloid outlets reported that the preprations were underway, and a rehearsal dinner had been scheduled for Friday night.

“It will be a huge, A-list, star-studded wedding planned by Mindy Weiss,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the guest list would include of Taylor Swift and Selena’s Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Ashley Park.

“Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding.”

Yes, the happy couple did their best to keep the specifics under wraps until the big moment arrived.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Insiders say special precautions were taken to keep Taylor’s arrival under wraps.

That’s no surprise, given that Taylor has been keeping a lower profile in general lately.

She even hid behind a security screen while attenging a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Despite the A-list table chart (some social media users quipped that the wedding was nearly as star-studded as the Met Gala), organizers did an impressive job keeping a tight lid on the details.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Insiders say Selena ‘snubbed’ her mother ahead of ceremony

Selena’s parents were in attandance at the ceremony, but insiders claim that her mom, Mindy Teefey, felt “snubbed” when she learned that Selena had chosen to have her grandfather walk her down the aisle.

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” an insider told the Daily Mail of the Disney Channel alum’s nuptials on Saturday.

“In a shock move she chose her grandfather David [Cornett] to give her away to Benny.”

“David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teefey hasn’t replied to the speculation, but again — this was a very secretive wedding.

“All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” one insider tells the Mail.

“Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

Well, we’re sure Mandy enjoyed the ceremony regardless. We’d like to extend our sincere congratulations to Benny and Selena!