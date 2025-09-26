The Social Network Sequel: Release Date, Cast Confirmed!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Brace yourselves, movie fans.

Have we got some news for you?!?

Sony Pictures has confirmed that The Social Network is getting a sequel, announcing on Friday that Aaron Sorkin will pen the screenplay and the wildly-anticipated sequel will come out on October 9, 2026.

It will be titled The Social Reckoning.

(Netflix)

We can also now pass along the full (and awesome!) cast…

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, Jeremy Strong will play Mark Zuckerberg.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison will portray whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White will take on Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horowitz, who broke a series of articles known as “The Facebook Files.”

These October 2021 news reports exposed the inner workings of — and numerous harms caused by — Facebook on which the film will be based.

(Columbia Pictures)

The Social Network was released in 2010 by Sony Pictures and grossed more than $226 million worldwide. Many consider it to be the best movie thus far of the 21st century.

Nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, the film won three… including Sorkin for Adapted Screenplay, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Original Score and Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall for Film Editing.

The movie starred Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg, along with Rooney Mara, Andrew Garfield, and Armie Hammer. It’s seriously awesome.

The story of the sequel will focus on how the company’s own reporting pointed to the negative effects the its social media was having on teens and kids, how it knew misinformation was proliferating and causing violence.

Also? How it contributed to the violent insurrection of January 6, 2021.

We can’t wait.