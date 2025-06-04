Taylor Swift: Did She GHOST Blake Lively After Justin Baldoni Dragged Her Into His Legal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Taylor Swift ghost Blake Lively?

Obviously, no one likes being dragged into someone else’s mess. And the $400 million legal war that Justin Baldoni is waging against Blake and her husband is definitely a mess.

Earlier this spring, it was reported that Taylor had paused things with Blake.

A new report claims that it went even further, with Taylor ghosting Blake and ignoring her “pleas” after getting subpoenaed.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift, and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to what an alleged inside source told The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift has essentially ghosted longtime friend Blake Lively.

“Even though Taylor has totally cut ties with her, Blake hasn’t with Taylor,” the apparent insider claimed.

“She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails, and even emails,” the report continued, “begging to mend what they once had.”

Blake Lively attends the “Another Simple Favour” photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on April 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track,” the supposed source affirmed.

However, the report insisted that Taylor “hasn’t responded to any of Blake’s pleas.”

In a wild turn of phrase, the alleged insider said that Taylor has “ignored all her groveling excuses.”

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Not every report agrees, by the way

“The missives explain there must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part,” the report claimed.

“And,” the supposed source continued, “that she’d never do anything to harm their 10 years of closeness and personal secrets.”

That part seemed to echo the unhinged “blackmail” reports from earlier this year.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

A separate inside source spoke to People about how Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are both trying to get back “on good terms.”

However, this insider acknowledged that “their friendship isn’t the same as it was before.”

The source explained:

“Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

So what is the truth?

These competing reports tell two stories. The first is of a friend who severed ties over the other’s legal difficulty. Painful, but it happens!

The second is of two friends going through an awkward phase after their friendship was weaponized in a lawsuit.

That also sounds painful and plausible, but less dramatic — and less in line with the narrative that has cropped up against Blake Lively over the past six months.

Hopefully, the truth will come out soon. At that time, at least one person may have some explaining to do.