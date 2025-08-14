Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘Hurt’ By Ariana Grande’s ‘Big …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re sure you’ve heard the term “big d-ck energy.”

Though not as widely used now as it was a few years ago, the phrase entered the lexicon soon after the world learned that Ariana Grande was dating Pete Davidson.

Now, you might think that Pete would enjoy being on the receiving end of such a girthy compliment.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

But as the comic explained during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he was actually “hurt” and “embarrassed” by the discourse surrounding his sex life.’

Pete Davidson says he was confused, frustrated by BDE remarks

“I think it was like, the New York Times or something when I started dating someone that I guess they considered out of my league, which I think everyone is out of my league,” Davidson remarked, according to Page Six.

“But you know, they were like, ‘This guy must have big d–k energy.’ And then someone confirmed it,” Davidson added.

“It just got to a point where I was … I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life. And living through that is sort of traumatic. Like, not to be lame, but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time.”

Pete added that he was initially baffled by all of the attention.

“It’s Hollywood. Everybody f–ks everyone. Why are they focusing on me?” he said of the scrutiny of his relationship with Ariana.

He added that some Ariana fans seemed upset by the fact he was “not Glen Powell handsome.”

“I’m just like this dude that tells d–k jokes and is a drug addict,” Pete joked, adding:

“I don’t want to victimize myself in any way because I’m cool, but the sexualization of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it … Seriously. You’re just talking about my d–k all day.”

Pete recalls tumultuous years on ‘SNL’

Pete went on to explain that the focus on his love life came out an inopportune time, as he was still a relatively new cast member on Saturday Night Live at the time.

“I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidly, trendy thing unintentionally,” he said.

“Also, I was embarrassed by it because … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f–k stick.’ And that hurt so much.”

Pete noted that his castmates remained supportive, explaining, “No one was outrightly mean by any means,”

It’s important to note that Ariana didn’t come up with the phrase “big d–k energy,” but it was popularized when a fan replied to her tweet about Pete being “10 inches.”

Anyway, these days, Pete is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Maybe from now on, BDE should mean “big dad energy!”