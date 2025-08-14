Brandon Blackstock Death Certificate Cites Seizures as Major Reason Behind Passing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the death of Brandon Blackstock.

The 48-year old business manager, who is also the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson and stepson of Reba McEntire, died last week at the age of 48.

Now, People Magazine has obtained the official death certificate for Blackstock.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI on March 28, 2015. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

According to this official document, Blackstock died at 11:13 a.m. at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7.

The document also listed his cause of death as malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, and the manner of death as natural causes, confirming what Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis previously told entertainment news outlets.

Blackstock had cancer for three years — while seizures were listed as “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause.”

This is the first time we’ve heard about the seizures.

No autopsy was performed and Blackstock was cremated, based on a reading of this same death certificate.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Blackstock shared children River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with the original American Idol winner at the time of his passing.

Clarkson has not yet commented about the tragedy.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his rep said after this sad development.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” on April 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Clarkson took a lengthy hiatus from her talk show this winter due to Blackstock’s illness and then postponed her Las Vegas residency a day before he died.

McEntire, for her part, was married to Brandon’s dad Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.

“There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together,” the artist wrote this week in a tribute. “His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family.

“Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Insiders previously told People that Clarkson is in deep mourning over this loss, despite her estrangement from Blackstock in the wake of their divorce.

“Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children and she is absolutely heartbroken for them,” this source said.

“Her kids are her entire world, and she’s staying strong for their sake.”



