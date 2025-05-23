Taylor Swift ‘Wishes She’d Never Met Blake Lively,’ Insider Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Thursday, we reported on the news that Justin Baldoni’s legal team has dropped their subpoena against Taylor Swift.

It’s now highly unlikely that Taylor will be forced to take the stand when Justin’s legal battle against Blake Lively finally heads to the courtroom.

But that doesn’t mean the pop icon is completely out of the woods when it comes to her involvement in the year’s messiest celebrity feud.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Baldoni case has reportedly taken a major toll on Blake and Taylor’s friendship

When Taylor attended her first Super Bowl in 2024, Blake was seated right beside her. When Taylor headed to New Orleans to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce back in February, Blake was nowhere to be seen.

Fans took it as a sign that Swift was furious about being dragged into Lively’s legal drama. And it turns out they may have been right.

“Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake,” a source close to the situation told the Daily Mail this week.

“Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them.”

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Taylor’s involvement in the Blake vs. Justin feud

As we’ve previously reported, Blake allegedly used Taylor’s clout to gain leverage over Justin jn their initial disagreements during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Insiders allege that Lively invoked Swift’s name during text message arguments and even arranged for Taylor to show up unannounced during a tense meeting with Baldoni.

The sources say Taylor responded to Blake’s invitation not knowing that Justin would be present, and was outraged when she learned she’d been used as an unwitting pawn.

There are differing reports with regard to Taylor’s involvement, but some have gone so far as to claim that Lively tried to blackmail Swift, ensuring her cooperation by threatening to release damaging texts.

It was previously rumored that Taylor had “halted” her friendship with Blake amid the Baldoni drama. But the Daily Mail report claims that Swift has gone a step further and ended the relationship completely.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Team Blake runs damage control

Reps for Blake issued a statement in response to yesterday’s dropped subpoena.

Not surprisingly, they say it was Justin who unnecessarily roped Blake into the drama.

“We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

There’s been a lot of finger-pointing between the two main combatants. And we’re sure Taylor is just doing her best not to get caught in the crossfire.