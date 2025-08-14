Taylor Swift: THIS is Why I Love Travis Kelce, You Guys!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift is so very much in love, everyone.

As the entire free world knows at this point, the superstar was a guest Wednesday night on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast.

The interview lasted for about two hours and, yes, she talked a lot about her 12th studio album, the details of which we’ve included down below.

But Swift also GUSHED and GUSHED over Kelce himself… in a way we’ve never really heard before.

(YouTube)

“The way he could make me laugh so immediately… He’s just a vibe booster. He’s like a human exclamation point,” Swift said early on during her first-ever podcast appearance.

Taylor also said Travis is just “so no-judgmental about people,” making it evident that she appreciates his enthusiasm and his general attitude and demeanor.

When it came to Kelce using this same podcast to jokingly complain about not having met Swift when she played a concert in Kansas City?

And how he said he made her a friendship bracelet and wanted to meet here? This is what Swift thought at the time:

“If this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about what I’ve been wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Taylor Swift put in a memorable performance on Travis Kelce’s podcast this week. (YouTube)

And here they are now, folks. SO in love. Just SO, SO, SO in love.

On the professional front, meanwhile?

Swift has revealed her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” will be released on October 3, and she also unveiled the cover art and a tracklist that features Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.

As we type this, the singer’s website is offering variants including “The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and Vanilla Perfume” in glitter orange vinyl, deluxe CD and cassette. While the podcast aired, she debuted the deluxe album covers on her site, as well.

(Instagram)

In a post on Instagram, Swift confirmed that she produced the album with Max Martin and Shellback.

“And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3,” she wrote along with the image above.

On the wildly popular podcast podcast, the musician said the album was inspired by the joy that being on the Eras Tour brought her.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said.

“It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervesence has come through on this record. And like you said, bangers.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift also confirmed that the 12 songs on the tracklist will be it for this era — in other words, “there’s no other songs coming.”

“With ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ I was like here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12,” she explained.

“There’s not a thirteenth, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one and be… It’s just right.”

We cannot wait to hear it.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

In closing, here is your first look at the upcoming album’s tracklist: