Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Are No Longer Speaking Amid ‘Life of a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Taylor Swift announced her twelfth studio album last week.

The Life of a Showgirl won’t hit stores until October, but fans are already dissecting the track list in search of hidden information.

And many are convinced that Taylor intends to address her rumored feud with Blake Lively in at least one song.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Will Taylor accuse Blake of ruining the friendship

As we previously reported, the track titled “Ruin the Friendship” has been raising eyebrows among Swifties.

Taylor is known for using her lyrics to vent about issues in her personal life, and her rocky friendship with Blake has been making tabloid headlines for months.

Is Tay planning to finally break her silence about being dragged into Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

We won’t know until October 3. But it seems that whatever the case, Swift has effectively pulled the plug on her relationship with Lively.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Insider claims Taylor and Blake are no longer on speaking terms

According to a new report from People magazine, Taylor has completely cut off contact with Blake.

“Taylor and Blake aren’t speaking,” a source tells the outlet.

It’s unclear when the former friends severed ties or what the motivation may have been.

But for obvious reasons, fans have jumped to the conclusion that Taylor was not happy about being subpoenaed in connection with Blake’s ongoing legal drama.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor gets dragged into the never-ending Blake vs. Justin war

As you’re probably aware, Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment she allegedly endured on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit has been tossed out of court, but the legal wrangling shows no signs of letting up.

And insiders say Taylor was furious at being mentioned in court documents, including transcripts of text message exchanges between Blake and Justin.

At one point, Baldoni’s team subpoenaed Swift, alleging that Lively used her famous friend’s clout in order to threaten and intimidate him.

Rapper Ice Spice, Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The subpoeana was eventually dropped, but it seems that the damage to Blake and Taylor’s friendship had already been done.

“There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

So it sounds like Taylor might not be interested in communicating via text.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been writing about Blake!