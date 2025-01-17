Blake Lively Says $400 Million Justin Baldoni Lawsuit is Textbook DARVO: He Wants to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively is pointing out the obvious about Justin Baldoni filing a $400 million lawsuit against her.

In fact, one could argue that he’s already made her point for her.

According to Lively, Baldoni’s initial smear campaign was retaliation for her speaking out about his misconduct on set.

Now, his massive lawsuit appears to be more of the same. Is he defending himself or silencing an accuser?

Actress Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Blake Lively is pointing out that Justin Baldoni is fitting a pattern

Like Joe Jonas before him, Justin Baldoni seems to be learning that smear campaigns can backfire.

His $400 million lawsuit against her, Ryan Reynolds, and Leslie Sloane (Blake’s publicist) doesn’t seem to be doing him any favors, either.

“This is an age-old story,” Blake Lively characterized in a statement on Thursday, January 16.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation,” Lively’s statement continued.

“And,” she described, “the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim.”

Lively concluded: “This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.”

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of “It Ends With Us” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Additionally, Blake Lively’s legal team is calling out Justin Baldoni

TMZ reports that Lively’s team says that both Baldoni and his production company are clearly desperate to “overwhelm the public’s ability to understand that what they are doing is retaliation against sexual harassment allegations.”

The statement continued: “They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”

Remember, Baldoni has alleged that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, “ambushed” him with rewrites. And that Lively’s schemes, rather than Baldoni’s behavior, is why other members of the It Ends With Us cast have seemed to distance themselves from the director.

Justin Baldoni attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer,” Blake Lively’s legal team asserted.

“The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film,” the statement noted, “which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.”

Presumably, there are records of things like Sony entrusting Blake Lively with this task. Just as there are presumably records or other evidence of a meeting in which Baldoni allegedly agreed to cease his on-set sexual misconduct.

Blake Lively attends the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

What’s the lawsuit about again?

Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Leslie Sloane for defamation alongside a series of other allegations.

He is essentially saying that Lively’s allegations are doing massive damage to his reputation. Which, to be fair, is arguably true.

But the crux of the issue is whether her allegations are true. And, as Lively is noting, filing a massive defamation lawsuit to silence an accuser is a familiar tactic. Hopefully, evidence will allow both the courts and public opinion to come down on the side of truth. But that has not, historically, always been how things play out.