Dolly Parton's Final Comments About Her Health Resurface as Trump Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff

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Country music has lost its queen.

As we previously reported, Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in her native Tennessee.

And while no official cause of death has been revealed, the 80-year-old was open about her health problems in her final days, admitting that her physical condition had deteriorated following the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

American singer, songwriter and actress Dolly Parton, performs with a guitar, 1976. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she told People on August 21, adding:

“You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this.

“Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

Parton also lost her brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, in July.

Her trademark humor intact, Dolly went on to joke that she had been a fixture in the world of gossip for nearly 60 years:

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago,” she said, adding:

“I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’!

“You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

In the wake of her passing, Parton’s colleagues in the world of country music rushed to social media to pay tribute:

“The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden,” wrote fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves, adding:

“Dolly. This really really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you,” Reba McEntire chimed in.

“Heartbroken today. Honestly… I have no words right now,” Keith Urban posted to Instagram.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump ordered that flags be lowered to half staff Dolly’s honor:

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people,” he wrote, adding:

“There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Even in these divisive times, Americans are united by their love for Dolly Parton. Our condolences go out to her loved ones as they mourn the loss of a legend.