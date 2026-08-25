Meghan Markle Drove Away Montecito Housekeepers with 'Snobbish and Rude' Demeanor, Report Alleges

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As we now know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to move back to the UK.

There have been a lot of theories about why this move and why now.

The explanation that no one had really considered was whether it’s because they had run off all of the local help in Montecito.

We kid. It’s not why they’re moving. But one new report says that Meghan drove off prospective housekeepers and induced others to quit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex sail on Sydney Harbour on April 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

‘Really snobbish and rude’

According to a report from Page Six, Meghan and Harry struggled to keep their Montecito mansion staffed.

“She had trouble hiring maids,” an insider reported.

The source explained that this is “because a lot of the housekeepers in Montecito didn’t want to work for them.”

There are many reasons for which housekeepers might want to avoid a job.

Whether their prospective job is a reported house of horrors or just a

“Meghan would interview people herself” the insider explained.

“And,” the source claimed, “could come across as really snobbish and rude.”

The report does not cite examples of this alleged snobbery, let alone provide any evidence.

“Some of them were so offended by the way she spoke to them that word started getting around,” the insider claimed.

When it comes to being in the service industry for high-end clients, sometimes word of mouth is the only way to “review” an employer.

‘All the maids in Montecito hated them’

According to this report, Meghan Markle ended up generating a reputation among housekeepers in Montecito.

Not a favorable reputation, it seems.

Apparently, the claim that Meghan is an undesirable employer even grew to become a running joke.

“It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them,” the insider alleged.

If that’s true, then they’re about to breathe a sigh of relief. Meghan and Harry will be returning to the UK — and many assume that they will remain there until the coronation of King Peggy.

Is this true?

It is possible that someone in Montecito is repeating something that they heard about local housekeepers. Rumors can circulate without being true.

That said, it is also possible that Meghan Markle, despite being an ordinary nice and pleasant person, is undesirable as an employer. Sometimes the most wonderful people can be difficult to work for.

Still, it would be better to hear something like this from, say, a group of housekeepers — even speaking anonymously — than from an alleged source who does not give the impression that they themselves are a housekeeper.

It is very easy to believe a baseless rumor about a neighbor. That does not make it true.