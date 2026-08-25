Kim Richards Homeless? Fans Worry After Eviction, Miserable Park Bench Pic

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Is Kim Richards now homeless?

A couple of years ago, it was reported that Kim had relapsed.

In short order, Kyle Richards apparently asked her to move out of the condo she’d been staying in. She even sued to force the eviction.

Now, a snapshot of a less-than-happy Kim on a park bench has fans worrying.

Kim Richards attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on November 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Is Kim Richards homeless?

TMZ has obtained a photo of Kim Richards seated on a park bench near the Santa Monica Pier.

Certain areas of Los Angeles have a sizable unhoused population.

Some are people who tried to “make it,” while others filter in from elsewhere in California in the hopes of getting access to basic public services while trying to simply survive.

Kim appears to be sitting somewhat casually on the bench while painting. She’s wearing a red outfit and a cowboy hat.

Her face looks, at best, perturbed. Some have argued that she looks downright miserable.

Kim Richards seen painting alone on a bench near Santa Monica Pier, over a year after Kyle Richards' eviction suit had her removed from the Encino condo. pic.twitter.com/wdcGNkLQRp — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) August 25, 2026

(We have to remind ourselves that it is difficult to gauge someone’s mood by a single photo, let alone their quality of life.)

In 2024, Kim reportedly relapsed. It happens. Addiction and substance abuse are devastating and do not always go away after the first time seeking treatment.

Late that year, Kyle reportedly asked Kim to vacate the 2-bedroom Encino condo in which Kim had been living.

When Kim did not, Kyle filed a lawsuit to forcibly evict Kim.

Kim simply did not respond to the lawsuit, resulting in a March 2025 default judgment for her to leave. By June of last year, she was gone.

She reportedly has a home!

The good news is that Kim Richards is reportedly not homeless, despite the eviction and despite this photo setting off alarm bells across social media.

TMZ reports that she does have a home.

Apparently, despite the eviction drama, Kyle helped Kim to secure a place to live in the Santa Monica area — a spot near the beach.

Though the report does acknowledge that Kim is still experiencing “ups and downs,” it sounds like she’s near family.

(Remember, Kim is a grandmother. Her daughters still live in Los Angeles.)

Every single thing that comes out of Kim Richards’ mouth #RHOBH https://t.co/qZoT3o2Z3h pic.twitter.com/wZvOUS4bcM — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2023

Apparently, the initial eviction wasn’t out of anger. Quite the opposite.

Kyle was reportedly trying a “tough love” approach.

It can be extremely difficult to thread the needle between enabling someone’s addiction and driving them away — or worse. What works on one person who is experiencing addiction can backfire horribly on another.

When a loved one is suffering in this manner, they require a seemingly contradictory blend of patience and encouragement.

Kim has needed help more than once. We hope that she continues to make improvements.