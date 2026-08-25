Jelly Roll Roasts Donald Trump as ‘Fat Pig’

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Early this year, Jelly Roll promised to speak out about the Trump regime’s campaign of ICE violence.

We’re kinda still waiting.

Donald Trump has been lashing out at reporters, demanding that some be “quiet” and calling them “piggy.”

Now, it’s his turn. Jelly Roll called him out as a “fat pig” and offered some advice.

Jelly Roll once again stepped up in Kimmel’s absence as a substitute host. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘From one fat pig to another …’

Jimmy Kimmel — who is already not Donald Trump’s favorite person — is on hiatus. A bunch of the late night comedy shows are, actually.

In Kimmel’s case, he’s been cycling through substitute hosts, including the likes of Rosie O’Donnell and Tiffany Haddish.

This week, Jelly Roll is the substitute host. (This is actually not his first time taking on this mantle.)

On Monday, August 21, he made his 2026 debut. He roasted himself, he roasted Kimmel, and even joked about fishing.

It is probably no surprise, given the endless terrible news, that Trump came up — even in the opening monologue.

“According to the Washington Post,” he told the audience, “a lot of doctors are worried about the President’s weight.”

Allegedly, Trump weighs approximately 240 pounds.

(If he were actually 6-foot-3, a claim easily disputed every time that he stands next to someone who is even slightly tall, that would be impossible rather than merely unlikely.)

Making reference to his own astonishing weight loss of about 300 pounds, Jelly Roll offered some advice.

“From one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important,” he imparted to Trump.

Jelly Roll certainly brings a different vibe to the Kimmel stage than some of the legendary comedians who were guest hosts before him. (Image Credit: ABC)

What are we doing?

“And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again,” Jelly Roll continued.

This is not the first time that he or his ex-wife Bunnie Xo have made reference to the ups and downs in his sex life amidst his weight loss.

To be clear, there were also plenty of references to Trump’s dwindling approval — the lowest ever (though, shockingly, he still has some supporters).

And they played a montage of Trump hurling body-shaming insults, primarily at his political opponents.

In particular, Trump repeatedly said that he would “not” body-shame ally Chris Christie while, in the same breath, doing just that.

Jelly Roll taking cheap shots at Donald Trump over his body is … not unfamiliar territory for Kimmel’s audience.

As many people who began watching Kimmel to support the show after Trump was nearly successful in forcing its cancelation discovered, some late night hosts (thankfully, not all) have a fixation with Trump’s body that’s almost as weird as Trump’s obsession with other people’s.

Donald Trump is a fascist. He wants total control without political opposition. He does not even wish to be questioned, let alone criticized, for his crimes at home or abroad.

Sometimes it seems that the only priority that takes precedence over punishing his enemies is leaving his “legacy.” And not in the conventional sense.

For most, a legacy is leaving behind something for others. For Trump, it appears to be a project of leaving behind scars upon the nation — from defacing government buildings and national monuments to irreparably harming international relations — so that this miserable chapter in American history cannot easily be erased.

We’re not saying that Jelly Roll is the best guy to call him out on these topics. But talking about his body is just so weird, and makes Jelly Roll seem way older than his 41 years.