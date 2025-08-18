Kate Middleton and Prince William are Moving! Learn All About Their New Home...

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton and Prince William are on the move.

Literally.

In news broken by The Sun, we learned late last week that The Prince and Princess of Wales are relocating from their current residence of Adelaide Cottage (where they’ve lived since 2022) to a new and larger estate called Forest Lodge.

It is located in Windsor Great Park and is expected to be the couple’s “forever home,” according to this same publication.

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince William during a visit of the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Middleton, of course, spent a majority of the last year or so battling cancer — and while she remains in remission and is recovery mostly well, this has been a trying time for Kate, William and their three kids.

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” an insider has told The Sun, explaining that the move is expected to be completed before Christmas.

This source also says the Windsor location permits Will and Kate to be “as hands on as possible” as parents while balancing Royal Family commitments.

The new home will be located about 30 minutes from Middleton’s parents, while Kate and William will pay for all renovations themselves… which isn’t that hard when you consider that the latter receives around $30 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yearning for some more details about this mansion? We’ve got them!

Kate and William’s new home will have eight bedrooms.

Recent estimates put the value of the property at around $21.6 million.

Historic touches found in the property (per Realtor.com) include original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, exquisite marble fireplaces, Venetian windows, and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

The family also owns a country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk; and a London base, Apartment 1a at Kensington Palace.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in March 2024, revealing at the time that she was undergoing chemotherapy… although she declined to share any other details about her illness.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism, through treatment,” she said during a July event at Colchester Hospital. “Treatment’s done, and it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal again,’ but actually that phase afterwards is a really difficult time.

“You’re not able to function normally at home as you were perhaps once used to.”

We continue to wish her the absolute best.