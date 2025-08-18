Todd Chrisley ‘Refused’ Work in Prison, But Julie Had a Job Behind Bars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd Chrisley “refused” to work during his time in prison.

Julie, on the other hand, had a different experience with laboring behind bars.

Following the disgraced reality stars’ pardon by Donald Trump and release from prison, the two have painted a grim picture of conditions behind bars.

Now, they are shining a light on prison labor — and the fate of those who refuse to work.

On his podcast, Todd Chrisley speaks into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Todd Chrisley didn’t work in prison, no matter the consequences

During a recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Todd and Julie Chrisley chatted with guest Kandi Burruss about their experiences in prison.

As most are aware, the Thirteenth Amendment to the US Constitution outlaws slavery with one abhorrent exception: as punishment for a crime.

This “Except Clause” allows states to force prisoners to work, though there is usually token remuneration.

As it turns out, Todd and Julie had different experiences with prison — and working in prison. Julie worked. And Todd did not.

“I did hard time,” Julie characterized her two years behind bars. “I adhered to the rules.”

She grimly added: “Keep in mind, I was in a place where there was no air conditioning.” Another great reminder that even our nation’s “nice” prisons can subject people to inhumane conditions.

And we should keep in mind that, though we’re talking about the Chrisleys at the moment, some of those prisoners were certainly innocent.

(Also, even guilty people deserve humane treatment)

In August 2025, Julie Chrisley describes her experience working in prison. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What job did Julie Chrisley work behind bars?

“I did work, he didn’t,” Julie Chrisley acknowledged, referring to her husband, Todd.

“I refused,” Todd confirmed. He shared: “I ran my block.”

Punishments for prisoners who refuse to labor as directed by prison staff can be harsh. Additionally, some prisoners enjoy their jobs.

Whether it’s the human need for mental stimulation or some variant of Stockholm Syndrome is anyone’s guess.

Podcast guest Kandi Burruss joins Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. (Image Credit: YouTube)

According to Julie, she worked at the prison’s commissary. That is essentially a general store.

“I wanted to make sure I could order my shampoo and body wash and makeup,” she shared.

“I mean, it wasn’t MAC, but we could get the CoverGirl, the Maybelline, the Wet N’ Wild,” Julie detailed.

“So, we went back to the Wet N’ Wild.”

Clearly, Todd Chrisley is still unpacking a lot of thoughts and feelings after two years behind bars. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Will the Chrisleys’ push for prison reform have any impact?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are not good people. They used their daughter’s political connections to weasel their way out of prison just two years into their combined 19 year sentence.

But many of the people in prison are decent folks. Some are entirely innocent.

Others may have committed crimes but should not be incarcerated. And even those who deserve prison deserve better conditions than they receive.

There are hopes that Todd and Julie will continue to speak out about injustices that they experienced and observed, pushing for prison reform.

However, given the way that Todd has spoken about their conviction, there’s a real risk of the messenger killing the message.