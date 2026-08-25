Spencer Pratt Blasts ‘Mass Psychosis’ Over Lindsay Clancy Trial

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As the defense prepares to wrap up its arguments in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, the case remains a highly contentious topic on social media.

And everyone is having their say, including recent Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

Pratt shared his thoughts during a recent TikTok livestream, and like many right-leaning politicians (or aspiring politicians) he’s weighing into the controversy by bashing Clancy’s supporters:

Spencer Pratt visits “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Channel Studios on May 28, 2026 in New York City. (Fox News via Getty Images)

“What the Lindsey Clancy mass psychosis tells us about where our society is today is pretty dark” Pratt said (via Radar Online).

“But it’s not new… this inverted morality has been boiling slowly for years. From Susan Sarandon to Candace Owens… we have lost our damn minds, and I don’t know if we can get them back.”

Clancy was arrested in 2023 after she allegedly strangled her three young children to death and then attempted to take he own life by jumping out a window, paralyzing herself in the process.

Throughout her trial Clancy’s supporters have gathered outside the courthouse in the belief that she was not responsible for her actions due to postpartum psychosis.

On Facebook and elsewhere, Pratt has been criticized for wading into a controversy that has nothing to do with him or his career.

“Sorry but Spencer Pratt doesn’t get to become the morality police… esp when he became famous just like the president and many others for being ‘infamous,’ not actually famous,” wrote one Facebook user.

“What does Candance Owen’s have to do with this case to my knowledge she has never spoke about it on her show at all,” another added.

“Shouldn’t he be moving to Antarctica?” a third chimed in, mocking Pratt’s vows to leave the Los Angeles area if he was not elected president.

Pratt has yet to respond to the pushback, but it seems that he’s positioning himself as a sort of all-purposes pundit in the wake of his failed mayoral campaign.

While it remains unclear what will become of Lindsay Clancy, Pratt’s future is much less murky:

We’re sure Fox News will come calling any day now.