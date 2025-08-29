Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Honors Late Singer on What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today would have been Liam Payne’s 32nd birthday.

The One Direction star and popular solo artist tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October of 2024.

Now, Liam’s longtime girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is paying tribute to the late singer with a poignant message about life and loss.

English singer Liam Payne and US actor Katie Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Cassidy honors Liam Payne in moving social media tribute

Kate began with a video montage of moments from her relationship with Liam.

“Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess,” she captioned the post.

The clip showed the couple laughing and enjoying others’ company in exotic locales all over the world.

It was a welcome counter to all the grim coverage about Liam’s dark final days.

Kate shares her grief with fans

Kate followed that up with a second post in which she penned a lengthy tribute to her late boyfriend.

“It breaks my heart that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” Cassidy wrote.

“I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32,” she continued, adding:

Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there.”

From there, Katie stated that she would happily trade years of her owbn life in order to give Liam more time on earth.

“I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength,” she wrote.

Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

“I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much.”

Kate and Liam dated for three years prior to his death.

She has paid tribute to Payne several times in the ten months since his passing, and fans have applauded her willingness to share her grief.

Our thoughts go out to Kate and all of Liam’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss.