Kate Gosselin Complains Jon Didn’t ‘Play Nice’ During Divorce

Kate Gosselin wishes everyone would just be nicer to her.

We’ve heard the infamous former reality star blame her divorce for money woes, even as others accuse her of numerous wrongdoings — including financial.

From the sound of things, she admits that their infamous split could have been “calmer.”

Kate also seems to be implying that Jon was the one who wasn’t “willing to play nice.”

Kate Plus Eight villain Kate Gosselin gives a horrified expression about learning that her date continues to visit rough establishments even after seeing things go wrong. Weird — shouldn’t hat have made her feel encouraged about her chances? (Image Credit: TLC)

Want divorce advice from Kate Gosselin?

This summer, Kate Gosselin as slinked back onto social media, despite everything that the world at large knows about her.

On Wednesday, August 27, the notorious reality TV villain took to TikTok Live to answer a fan question — yes, in this sick world, she has fans — about advice for getting through a divorce.

“I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly,” Kate boldly claimed.

“And I didn’t buy into all the drama and the hate and the ugly.”

“And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could …” Kate had the gall to allege. It seems that the peace did not include Collin.

“A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids,” she stated, before astonishingly claiming: “But I did my best.”

Kate added: “We just got through it to the best of our ability.”

Kate Gosselin is always one moment away from an epic meltdown, it feels like. (TLC)

‘It could have been a lot calmer’

“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble,” Kate Gosselin insisted.

“I just wanted it to be peaceful,” she alleged, “and I wanted the best for my kids.”

Seemingly directing criticism at her ex-husband, Kate added: “it could have been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”

Under normal circumstances, we would simply discuss how the most amicable of divorces can turn bitter.

Two of the biggest issues for divorce can be financial disagreements and child custody.

For the Gosselin family, those topics were closely interwoven thanks to reality television.

However, we cannot pretend that Jon and Kate’s divorce was simply a matter of two adults disagreeing.

This was a consequential split, leaving Jon initially helpless to free his institutionalized son, Collin.

Kate Gosselin is not the most popular celebrity. She may, in fact, be the least popular. (TLC)

No one — including the man himself — is claiming that Jon Gosselin was or is a perfect parent.

Obviously, he failed his children in various ways.

First and foremost, by marrying and having children with Kate, he condemned all eight children to have her for a mother. That is a fate that many would not wish upon their worst enemies.

Now, the entire family has to deal with the ongoing fallout — from the marriage, from reality television, and from the divorce.