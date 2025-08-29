Caitlyn Jenner Publicly Mourns Sophia Hutchins 7 Weeks After Shocking Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Caitlyn Jenner is breaking her silence after the death of Sophia Hutchins.

Almost two months ago, Sophia died in a shocking vehicular accident

Now, Cait is speaking publicly of her grief over the longtime friend’s sudden passing.

It has been seven weeks. The pain is still very raw. You can hear it in her voice.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seven weeks ago, Sophia Hutchins lost her life

On July 2, Sophia Hutchins was driving an ATV near the Malibu home of Caitlyn Jenner.

While driving, she reportedly crashed into the bumper of a moving vehicle.

The ATV, while possibly veering away from the other vehicle, ended up going over the shoulder of the road.

The ATV, with Sophia inside, fell 350 feet down into the ravine. It was a fatal crash. She was only 29 years old.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophie Hutchins attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Caitlyn and Sophia became close in 2017. Sophia even moved in with the reality TV personality and also became her manager.

In addition to sharing a similar sense of humor, both are transgender women whose political sensibilities set them apart.

Where much of the trans community’s political leanings involve human rights, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community, Cait and Sophia both publicly distanced themselves from any fight for equality.

Despite the age difference between the 75-year-old and the 29-year-old, romance rumors erupted. However, both women made it clear that their friendship was strictly platonic.

Caitlyn Jenner is breaking her silence on Sophia Hutchins’ death

On Thursday, August 28, Caitlyn Jenner addressed Sophia Hutchins’ passing during an appearance on Fox News @ Night.

She began by acknowledging that she had not appeared on the network despite numerous appearances in recent years as a commentator.

This was because, Cait explained, she has spent the past seven weeks grieving her close friend.

💔 A Tearful Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Sophia Hutchins’ Death



Full story 🔗 https://t.co/bVxE8MYBAt pic.twitter.com/SM1QhTj7Zm — TMZ (@TMZ) August 29, 2025

“Just recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident,” Caitlyn acknowledged during the broadcast.

“For the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death,” she grimly characterized.

“And,” Cait expressed, “it’s so difficult.”

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA launch party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on November 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Like tragedy, grief can strike anyone

Truly, you can hear the pain and mourning in her voice. Caitlyn Jenner lost a close friends in Sophia Hutchins. That grief is still raw.

If you set aside for a moment the active and intentional harm that Cait has done with her voice and platform in recent years, you can remember that she is a real person with real feelings.

In time, Caitlyn will heal. The grief will get easier.

But she will likely never stop missing her friend.