Liam Payne: Final Words to Girlfriend Kate Cassidy, Revealed

Liam Payne tragically passed away in October of 2024.

Now, grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy is opening up about their final conversation.

Clearly, the last words that she heard him speak continue to haunt her.

However, she also gets a sense of peace — despite the ironic twist of what Liam said to her.

On the April 16, 2025 episode of the Jay Sherry Podcast, Kate Cassidy delved into her late boyfriend’s final words to her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were together in Argentina until days before his passing

On the Wednesday, April 16 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast, Kate Cassidy spoke about remembering Liam Payne and their final exchange. The episode aired six months to the day after Liam’s passing.

They said their final, in-person goodbye in Argentina, where Cassidy says that they were preparing for “new beginnings.”

Part of the “positive light” that she felt at the time was that the two had purchased a new home in Florida together, after spending the previous two years in England.

Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Of course, as we all now know, their emotional farewell in Argentina also ended up being their final farewell.

“When I think about the last day and the last words that we said to each other,” Cassidy reflected, “it brings me this mixture of pain and peace.”

“It brings me pain because I can’t fully still process that day was, the day I left Argentina was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, to be in the same room as him,” she noted.

“But it brings me peace because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together.”

Cassidy recalled their final day together

She described how they shared a delicious breakfast in the countryside of Argentina before going horseback riding.

Cassidy shared that the two would always have emotional goodbyes with multiple affirmations of love.

“If I even went away for one night to spend the night at my girlfriend’s house or even go to dinner with my girlfriends, the way me and Liam would say goodbye to each other wasn’t just, ‘Oh I’ll see you later,'” she explained.

Recording artist Liam Payne of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Majority of the time it was this heartfelt, long goodbye for at least five minutes,” Cassidy detailed.

“My car was in the driveway, and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch,” she narrated of her last day in Buenos Aires.

“I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me and how much I’m gonna miss him and that I can’t wait for him to already be back in Florida,” Cassidy recalled.

“Because we were starting this new chapter of our life.”

Recording Artist Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018. (Photo Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Then came his final words to her

“He laughed and he interrupted me and he just said, ‘Kate, you’re gonna miss your flight your car’s in the driveway. You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever gonna see me again,'” Cassidy recalled.

“I know. I’m being silly,” she described telling him. She continued:

“I need to get in the car, I’m gonna miss my flight.”

Cassidy concluded: “Just to even look back in time and know that really was the last time I was able to see him again is just so chilling. But, in a way, I think that the way we said goodbye to each other, I’m so blessed, and this is where I get this peace from it.”