Kate Cassidy Mourns Liam Payne, Reveals His State of Mind Ahead of Tragic Death

Kate Cassidy never expected to lose Liam Payne like she did.

Ahead of his unexpected death, Liam’s girlfriend had been with him in South America.

She publicly mourned Liam, but has seemingly withdrawn from public posts for the most part. Like so many others, she has needed time to process and grieve.

Now, she’s discussing their relationship — and her late love’s state of mind ahead of that fateful farewell.

Singer Liam Payne and actor Katie Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Cassidy continues to mourn Liam Payne

On Wednesday, February 5, The Sun published an interview with Kate Cassidy about her relationship with Liam Payne, their vacation in South America, and of course about his death in Buenos Aires.

She praised her late boyfriend as “genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

In 2022, she and Payne met in a Charleston bar. He had been her “childhood crush,” complete with a poster on her wall. “I have loved him since I was 10,” Cassidy gushed. “I think we were meant to meet.”

Some speculated about where Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne’s relationship stood at the time of his tragic death last autumn.

However, Cassidy emphasized that their romance was both genuine and loving. Additionally, she had observed him to be “in a good head space” ahead of his passing.

Cassidy had flown back to Florida just days ahead of Payne’s fatal fall from the hotel in Argentina. Their plan had been to stay for one week, but their vacation had extended to two weeks. She now feels wracked with (misplaced) guilt for not being there, confessing: “I wish I’d stayed.”

Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kate Cassidy never imagined that she would lose Liam Payne like this

“I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility,” Kate Cassidy explained about why she wasn’t physically with Liam Payne when he died. “We had our dog [the couple shared a rescue dog named Nola].”

She added: “And obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur.”

Cassidy emphasized: “I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did. It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here.”

Kate Cassidy attends the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

One of Liam Payne’s friends called Kate Cassidy at their shared home in Florida to let her know that he had died. When that happened, she recalled, she “blacked out.” And struggled to believe it.

“I thought it was just a rumor or some made up thing that somebody made up just to get views online,” she admitted. “Instantly, I had a bad feeling in my gut.”

Cassidy went on to try to call Payne — and others — desperate to debunk the claim that he had died. Instead, she received confirmation of the tragedy.

Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

She no longer lives in Florida

Following Liam Payne’s passing, Kate Cassidy has moved from Florida to New Jersey.

“I’m trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much,” she expressed. “I think about Liam every second of every day.”

A lot of people have been (and will continue to be) very weird about Cassidy. But she needs to grieve — even more deeply than his most devoted fans who never met him.