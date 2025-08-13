Kate Gosselin Blames Divorce, Custody Battle for MAJOR Financial Woes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Gosselin has been divorced for over 15 years.

But the former reality star says she’s still paying for it. Literally.

In a brand new TikTok video, the mother of eight, recapped her day as a pediatric home health care nurse… and eventually explained just why she must work so hard despite her lengthy history as a quasi television star.

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

“It was another 12 hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things. We went all the things together. We went to a birthday party,” the 50-year old said on this platform.

“We played in the water. We spent a lot of time outside. My patient wants to spend time outside, and I, of course, did all of the medical care as well, feeding, bathing and all the things.”

Gosselin was in her kitchen while recording this video.

“And so now I work again tomorrow, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, my dishwasher running, and so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again,” she continued.

Kate Gosselin speaks on stage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Gosselin joined TikTok this summer.

The polarizing personality helped anchor Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 to 2009 before landing a spinoff titled Kate Plus 8 amid her divorce from Jon Gosselin.

Both programs chronicled her life as mom to now 24-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara, who are in college, as well as 21-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah.

Kate has been estranged for yeas from Hannah and Collin, however, with the latter having leveled some serious abuse allegations against his mother.

Both of these kids live with their dad and don’t speak to their other siblings. It’s very sad.

Kate Gosselin attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on April 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery)

When a social media user asked Gosselin “what happened with all the income” from the aforementioned shows, she opened up about the impact of her prolonged court battle with Jon.

“Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS. Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON,” she responded.

“Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers :(. It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping.”

(TikTok)

In response to another comment, Gosselin responded:

“My kids got a good college fund, a beautiful home and private school. The lawyers got the rest of it. I don’t have a retirement savings. Reality tv doesn’t pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own…

“I spent sooooooo much money on attorneys. That killed us! 🙁 so sad!”

This isn’t the first time Gosselin has talked about her financial woes. She’s certainly not wrong that it costs A LOT to support eight children.

After having previously said on TikTik that she’s “healing and growing” everyday, Kate said this week that there are certain things she misses about her old life:

“I miss our house in Pa. But mainly, I miss when the kids were little. Not the stress, just their cuteness. At the time it felt like the days were long…but in hindsight it sped by. And I’m sad.”