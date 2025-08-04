Kate Gosselin Actually Takes to TikTok, Shares Update on Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yes, folks. It’s really her.

Last month, Kate Gosselin took the Internet by both storm and surprise when she officially joined TikTok, sharing a handful of videos of her two German shepherds at the time.

“There’s gonna be a lot of dogs on it. And kids, but mostly dogs and me,” the former reality TV star said on July 28. “It’s me. Just wanted to let you know.”

Gosselin has stayed mostly out of the news of late, which doesn’t mean her name hasn’t been in a number of disturbing headlines.

Just under a year ago, estranged son Collin went on record with claims of abuse against his mother, for example, telling The Sun about a “containment room” in her basement that “had a mattress on the floor, and that was how I lived.”

“When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me,” Collin continued last September.

In response to this heinous allegation, Gosselin’s lawyer didn’t exactly deny it.

Instead, he told The Sun that his client “did what she did to protect herself and her family” from her son’s “troubled behavior.”

Yikes, huh?

In 2023, speaking to People Magazine, Kate described Collin as having a “history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies” and added:

“[He] has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. … Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.”

It’s all very sad.

On August 2, meanwhile, the 50-year-old didn’t mention anything about either Collin or daughter Hannah, both of whom live with their dad and don’t speak to their mother.

Instead, she shared details about her nursing career and said of Jon & Kate Plus 8:

“My adult kids are now watching our show with their friends/bf and gfs! Isn’t that cute?”

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

Kate shares EIGHT children — 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 21-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — with Jon Gosselin, her ex-husband and former costar on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which was later renamed Kate Plus 8.

Kate filed for divorce from Jon in 2009 and the two have been on terrible terms ever since.

Despite the accusations of abuse and despite her general demeanor any time she’s in front of the camera, Kate apparently has a decent-sized fan base.

After one user sympathized with her on TikTok late last week, stating that they “see major growth and healing here,” the nurse thanked her and replied:

“Your observations are correct. And yes, I am healing and growing every day. Thank goodness:).”

Kate Gosselin at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Kate’s daughter Hannah reflected on her experience growing up as a child reality star in a Teen Vogue profile.

Filming, Hannah told the outlet, “made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other,” adding that “it’s hard to go back and watch my parents argue.”

They’re still arguing, too.

In the summer of 2023, after Kate referring to Collin as “violent,” Jon responded as follows:

“It seems clear that even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, Kate is unable to control her abusive words towards him

“Do not forget that a judge awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father in 2018. Kate never even showed up to court and never spoke to Collin ever again.

“At this point, Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callus lies.”