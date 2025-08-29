Prince Harry to Meet With King Charles on Anniversary of Queen’s Death; William …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After years of tension, the royal family might be on he verge of a long-awaited peace summit.

But at least one holdout still wants nothing to do with the black sheep of the family.

According to a new report from The Mirror, Prince Harry is planning to meet with his father, King Charles, when he travels to London next month.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Charles hope to begin the healing process

A source tells the outlet that there is a “determination on both sides to make [a reunion] happen.”

And since Harry’s visit will coincide with the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the timing seems appropriate.

“Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry,” says the insider.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk together to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The source adds that while the process is sure to be a long one, “for the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.”

Harry’s team and Buckingham Palace “have opened a line of communication” and after several London trips in which he and his family kept their distance, Harry is expected to sit down with his dad for the first time in nearly two years.

“There is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September after 20 months apart,” the Mirror reports.

It seems both sides have agreed that this is “the right time to take that step” with “a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and son.”

“This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings. … The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue,” one source explains. But it seems that the rest of the family does not share Charles’ optimism.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

William reportedly ‘rejects’ Harry’s reconciliation offer

The same insider indicates that the bad blood between Harry and William remains as intense as ever.

“As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand,” the insider continued.

Yes, it seems that William still wants nothing to do with his brother — which will come as no surprise to those who have been following their feud closely.

Of course, if Harry is able to bury the hatchet with Charles, William might not have any choice but to move on from his hostilities.

Sibling rivalry is a powerful thing — but a direct order from the king is even more powerful.