Collin Gosselin Says Reality TV Robbed Him of His Childhood (And He’s Missing a LOT …

Collin Gosselin is still recovering from his childhood and adolescence.

That will be a long process. For many, it is lifelong.

But in addition to having a notoriously awful mother, Collin is also part of a generation of victims who grew up on camera. In his case, on reality television — from early childhood until his mother institutionalized him.

In many ways, he feels robbed. Robbed of his childhood. But also robbed of the money that he earned as a child.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood.

What was it like for Collin Gosselin to grow up on reality TV?

This week, a fan asked Collin Gosselin about his experience on reality TV during a TikTok Live.

At first, he kept it light, acknowledging how some embarrassing parts of his childhood ended up being national television. But he soon delved into the lasting impact of growing up without privacy.

“So, anything you did, it was seen, and as a kid, you almost feel like — I don’t want to say violated — but you just kind of feel robbed of your childhood a little bit,” Collin described.

Additionally, he was quick to point out that not all of the children who grew up on camera feel the same way. But, in his case, the degree of artifice also made things strange.

“In my specific scenario, things were so scripted to a sense that it just made it like, ‘What the heck?’” Collin expressed.

“So, for instance, the cameras would be rolling and we’d be doing this activity, that activity.”

He continued: “And then they’d turn off and it’d be like, ‘Okay, cut. No more.’ So that’s why I say ‘robbed’ because things were just taken. So really it wasn’t real life, it was just a show. It was a performance.”

Collin Gosselin no longer talks to his mother, Kate Gosselin.

Sometimes, ‘robbed’ has a more literal, material meaning

“My mom unfortunately admits [in the court hearing] to taking money out of my UTMA account,” Gollin Gosselin then told his followers during the same TikTok Live.

A Uniform Transfers to Minor Act account is a custodial fund until a minor reaches adulthood and can take control of their own finances.

“[She took] a very substantial amount,” Collin detailed.

“Money was taken out of the account that was made for me and my siblings.”



“I literally have transcripts,” Collin continued. “I’m not just saying that — I have court transcripts where she admits to it.”

It has been almost exactly three years since Jon Gosselin publicly accused Kate of exactly that. He accused her of siphoning a six figure sum of their children’s money.

By the way, Kate insisted that she “borrowed” the money from their children. She even claimed that “technically” (in her words) her children owed her money for private school.

(That is not generally how being a parent works, by the way)

Because of all of this, he’s having to work his way through college

Collin Gosselin is a college student. His dream of joining the US Marines were dashed, he says, after his mother’s wild claims about his mental health sabotaged his chances.

“I wait tables and I work pretty much full-time. I work hard,” he shared. He added: “I’m paying for my tuition.”

In addition to the job, he works as an RA at his school, which has helped him to cut down on campus housing and food costs.

Collin got a pretty raw deal on life in many ways. But he’s pushing forward and doing his best.

That is commendable.