Kate Gosselin Demands Ex-Husband Help Her With Money After Going Broke

It’s been a hot minute since anyone has heard from Kate Gosselin.

That is, unless you’re her ex-husband.

The Gosselin family narrative has been squarely focused on Collin in 2024. Namely, for the first time as an adult, he has come forward to share his full side of the story of his upbringing and how his mother has, in his words, ruined his life.

The truth is, aside from Collin and his sister Hannah, both of who have elected to live with their father Jon over their mother Kate, not much has been seen or said from the rest of the family.

Given that Kate was such a public figure for so many years, and worked the reality show circuit so extensively, it’s hard to believe that she’s started to fade from fame.

It may even be harder to believe given that, last we heard, she’s pretty broke and even had to stoop as low as asking her ex for MONEY!

But let’s back up a bit…

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

Kate Gosselin’s Money Problems

B.I.G famously said mo’money, mo’problems , but no problems comes with it’s own challenges.

Last year, it was reported that Kate had found herself in a distressed financial situation.

Actually, to be blunt, as previously detailed right here on The Hollywood Gossip, Gosselin was and perhaps still is practically broke.

Yes, she has a nursing degree, but sources told In Touch Weekly that she’s made no effort to get back into the healthcare business since striking it big on reality television way back in the day on Jon & Kate Plus 8.

That series went off the air in 2017 – but it was far from the end of her reality show career

Over the past six-plus years, Gosselin has appeared on such programs as Kate Plus 8, Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Wife Swap and Kate Plus Date.

Most recently, she was eliminated on the first episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test… which likely means she earned less money than those who advanced farther on this Fox competition.

But still, all of those shows, that still has meant money coming in, but where did it all go?

Well, as any parent will tell you, kids are EXPENSIVE!

Kate Gosselin arrives at the Zappos.com Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon on December 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Rock )

Asking Jon For Money

In Touch quoted an insider at the time as saying Gosselin was “desperate” and had to explore perhaps the last avenue she wanted: her ex husband.

Now, before you throw her a pity party, she may very well be entitled to this cash from Jon.

According to the report, Kate took legal action and tried to get Jon to fork over $132,875 in back child support. The money allegedly owed to her goes all the way back to 2012 — which, again, does not mean she isn’t entitled to it.

It just also seems to be an indication that she isn’t bringing in any sort of salary on her own these days.

“She is relentless and desperate for money so she is now trying to sue,” The Sun wrote of Kate this fall.

Adds the aforementioned In Touch source:

“As the legal battle continues, she doesn’t know how she’s going to make ends meet.”

Kate Gosselin no longer speaks to son Collin. It’s very sad. (TLC)

Jon’s Not Paying Up

As far as we know, Jon never coughed up what she alleges he owed her. Instead, what’ has played out is two years for their son going public with allegations against Kate.

It started in the summer of 2023 after son Colin accused his mother of abuse.

The young man claimed his mom sent him away to a special needs institution back when he was 13 in order to hide the way she had treated him. This snowballed into further accusations that he was kicked out of bootcamp to join the Army because of his time in the institution.

To sum up, it appears Jon is using this family to ensure a fight over money would make Kate look small in comparison.

Kate Speaks For Herself

While she has no addressed the rumors of financial ruin publicly, Colin’s accusationa caused Kate to issue a statement of her own.

I have never wanted to have to do this, but I feel I have been backed into a corner and left with no choice. Although it saddens me to do so, I need to speak out now, Kate said to open a lengthy statement on Instagram at the time.

My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years.

For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs.

The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon.

Jon Gosselin rescued Collin from this facility in 2017 and was later awarded temporary custody of him.

In September 2020, Jon was then accused of assaulting the poor child.

He defended himself against this charge by stating at the time that Collin was having a manic episode and he was simply trying to restrain the young man.

This type of incident does seem to correlate with what Kate is saying about Collin above.

All measures that were taken in our home were at the explicit recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists and were put into place to safeguard every member of our family, our friends as well as our family pets, concluded Kate in July.

Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help.

His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.

This is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time.