Denise Richards Has Apparent Injuries to Face Following Divorce Incident

Is Denise Richards okay?

Amidst her divorce, she has accused ex Aaron Phypers of physical abuse.

Over the weekend, some sort of alleged confrontation played out, possibly including her ex’s brother.

Now, Richards’ face is showing signs of injury in a public appearance. Fans fear the worst. What really happened?

What happened to Denise Richards?

On Tuesday, August 5, photographers snapped pics of Denise Richards out and about in Calabasas, California.

The actress and reality TV personality wore a baseball cap while apparently running errands around town.

What worries fans is Richards’ face.

She appeared to have a bruise under an eye and a cut on her chin. What happened?

In addition to the photos themselves, TMZ also shared what sources close to Richards had to say.

Allegedly, the look of her face is merely lighting and shadow … on top of some actual, intentional injuries.

Richards apparently underwent beauty treatments, including micro-needling and a PRP injection.

These procedures (and so many others) can cause bruising and other signs of injury.

Does this have anything to do with the incident on Sunday?

On Sunday, August 3, Denise Richards allegedly showed up to the place where Aaron Phypers is residing without warning or invitation.

That sounds unthinkable for an ex who only recently filed for a restraining order. However, the reason explained it.

Richards alleged that Phypers had “put down” one of her dogs without her knowledge.

That is a situation that, if true, would drive just about anyone to do just about anything.

As far as we know, Richards was not the victim of a violent attack on her face on Sunday, August 3 of this year.

With that in mind, perhaps her beauty treatments — combined with not wearing TV makeup — are simply leading fans to imagine the worst.

That said, fans are remembering numerous signs that something wasn’t right from her time on reality TV.

This divorce is so ugly, and it has scarcely begun

In addition to the alleged dog-murder, Denise Richards has also accused Aaron Phypers of stealing her electronics and leaking her private messages and photos following their split.

Some divorces, celebrity and otherwise, can take months before they turn bitter.

This one appears to be doing a speedrun of the stages of hostility.

Remember, the filing came from barely one month ago.

We hope that any and all future incidents can be avoided. This scary situation could escalate far too easily.