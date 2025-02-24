Denise Richards: Jennifer Aniston Inspired my Salmon Sperm Facial!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Though Denise Richards and Jennifer Aniston’s respective careers and lives took them in different directions, they have some things in common.

One of those things is beauty treatments. And not by chance.

According to Richards, Aniston undergoing a salmon sperm facial — that’s a beauty treatment, not a euphemism — encouraged her to follow in her footsteps.

But what exactly is a salmon sperm facial?

On her very own reality show, Denise Richards flashes a fake smile at a former castmate. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jennifer Aniston’s salmon sperm facial inspired Denise Richards to get one, too

Though Jennifer Aniston is clearly a good person who has led an enviable life, not everyone has the courage to walk in her footsteps.

Then there’s Denise Richards.

In a new interview, she details how she underwent a salmon sperm facial after hearing about the Friends alum having the same treatment in 2023.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Denise Richards told People about her Jennifer Aniston-inspired salmon sperm facial in an interview published on Sunday, February 23.

“For the exterior, I see a dermatologist doctor. He’s awesome, he’s very subtle, Dr. [Robert] Dorfman. I did do that salmon sperm facial,” she shared.

“It was good. I had to after I heard Jennifer Aniston did,” Richards explained. “Who’s not going to do that?”

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

Denise Richards didn’t know what a salmon sperm facial is, either

In her interview, Richards confessed to not knowing “what the heck” the treatment was. Instead, she underwent it purely because Jennifer Aniston had received one.

“I was like, ‘If she did it, I’ll do it,’” the actress and reality star admitted. Richards also shared that she prefers to not do “a bunch of stuff” to her skin, out of a desire to continue recognizing her own face in the mirror.

“I don’t do a bunch of fillers. I do a little Botox,” she specified. “I want to move my face because my eyebrows are very expressive, so I want to keep all that. But I try to do subtle.”

Don’t worry — Denise Richards knows that the salmon sperm facial “sounds weird.”

But she reasoned: “If I could do a little laser or that salmon sperm thing or whatever, I’ll try it.” She’s open-minded like that.

Meanwhile, many may recall Jennifer Aniston joking — before Denise Richards’ interview — about her “beautiful salmon skin.” The image of fish scales is, thankfully, far from the actual treatment’s goals.

Speaking to the cameras, Denise Richards gives Bravo fans a taste of what’s to come. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Okay, but seriously: what is a salmon sperm facial?

Rather than being a euphemism for a fun night with mermen in your local harbor, a salmon sperm facial is a Korean beauty treatment.

The goal is to produce more collagen, increase cell turnover, and to reduce skin pigmentation and inflammation.

Both Denise Richards and Jennifer Aniston are beautiful women. Is that because of their beauty treatments, or because they’re both naturally beautiful and have been rich enough to avoid many aging factors for most of their lives?