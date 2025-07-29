Denise Richards Accuses Ex Aaron Phypers of Leaking Private Photos, Texts from Stolen …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Denise Richards is asking the court for help.

As we previously reported, the court granted the actress a restraining order earlier this month.

Amidst her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers, however, she says that it’s not enough.

Richards is accusing her estranged husband of violating the order, stealing her belongings, and even leaking her private photos and communications.

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

Denise Richards is asking the court to intervene

Us Weekly reports that on Monday, July 28, Denise Richards returned to court to ask for help.

She accused her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of stealing from her and of leaking her private photos to the media.

Richards asked the court to order Phypers to return the allegedly stolen items — including her laptop and multiple phones — and to enjoin him from sharing any more of her material.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Tempted by Love Premiere Event Presented by Terry McMillan at IPIC Westwood on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

According to Richards’ filing, Phypers has been “repeatedly violating the [temporary restraining order in place] by disseminating to numerous new organizations on multiple occasions.”

She wrote that he has leaked “private information from my laptop (including text messages and nude photographs of me) that he stole.”

Richards clarified within the motion that she had obtained a temporary restraining order against Phypers earlier in July.

This is the order that she accuses him of violating.

During this explosive RHOBH Reunion special, Denise Richards came ready to fight. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What does she want the court to do about it?

According to the report, Denise Richards is demanding that Aaron Phypers return the laptop and cell phones, including all photos and records.

She wants everything that he allegedly stole, and she wants it by the end of the day on Tuesday, July 29.

The filing describes Phypers as having given an interview to a media outlet the day after getting the restraining order in which he allegedly straight-up admitted to some degree of theft from her.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala June 02, 2023. Two years later, Richards admitted that she had forgotten to cover up the bruises on her arm. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Richards also details the digital photographs and other material that Phypers not only allegedly stole, but allegedly described stealing in an interview.

She says that the stolen media include her exposed breast, her bare bottom, and her private text messages.

“Aaron accessing my private information on my laptop and disseminating the information is not only abuse and a violation of the TRO,” Richards wrote in the filing, “but the disseminating of nude photographs is a criminal act.”

On her very own reality show, Denise Richards flashes a fake smile at a former castmate. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This mess isn’t going away any time soon

For what it’s worth, Aaron Phypers denies Denise Richards’ allegations.

He says that he hasn’t violated the TRO, stolen her laptop, or stolen any of her phones.

Though he has had a lot of things to say about Richards, it is unclear which of the two of them has sufficient evidence to convince the court that they are correct.

This is a tense and contentious situation. Their legal battle will likely extend for many months if not for years.

And, if Richards’ allegations are true, then Phypers could also end up facing criminal charges — if prosecutors decide to act.