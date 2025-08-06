Yanin Campos Cause of Death: MasterChef Star Gone at 38

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very sad news today out of the world of reality television and social media:

Yanin Campos — who appeared on season four of the cooking competition series MasterChef — was killed on on August 4 following a fatal car crash, her brother Raúl confirmed this afternoon via Facebook.

She was 38 years old.

(Instagram)

“To family and friends,” Raúl wrote in the August 6 post, translated from Spanish. “We inform and mourn the death of my sister Yanin Campos.”

According to this same post, Yanin’s family held a wake on August 4 at Hernández Funeral “for those who like to say goodbye” to the late content creator.

Campos was driving in her home city of Chihuahua, Mexico, when she collided with a parked vehicle at around 6:30 a.m. this past Saturday, as told by the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security to local newspaper El Financiero.

This outlet went on to say that Campos was rushed to a local hospital and passed away two days later.

The newspaper also reported that local authorities are investigating whether excessive speed or distracted driving played a role in the collision. No determination has been made either way as of this writing.

(Instagram)

Campos rose small screen popularity when she appeared on season four of MasterChef in 2018.

She came in sixth place, yet was invited back the following year to compete in MasterChef México: La Revancha.

Following her successful run on reality TV, Campos — who actually trained as a nurse before pursuing her talents as a chef — created a name for herself on social media, garnering nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok, where she shared funny and relatable lifestyle content.

Underneath her most recent TikTok post, which was shared a mere two days before her death, fans took to the comments to express their sorrow and shock.

“It will never cease to amaze me how ridiculously fragile life is,” one user wrote in a translated remark. “Right now it’s just a normal day, but in a few seconds everything will change forever, and you won’t even realize it. You’ll just know it’s the end, or sometimes not even that.”

This profound comment concluded:

“Laugh, love, enjoy, hug, and remind your loved ones of the love you have for them. Life is amazing and cares about absolutely nothing. RIP. I wish you a safe journey.”