Collin Gosselin Reality TV Return Could Follow Kate’s Epic Fail!

A Collin Gosselin reality TV return might not be the best thing for him. But he does deserve to show the world who he really is.

By now, most have heard Collin Gosselin share harrowing details about his childhood with Kate Gosselin.

People have been calling Kate a monster for many years. But Collin’s descriptions were worse than most had imagined.

Now, he’s teasing a possible return to reality television. One that could potentially put his awful mother to well-deserved shame.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

If Collin Gosselin makes a reality TV return, what show would he do?

You may recall how Kate Gosselin was one of the ill-advised contestants on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The absurd reality series, which has huge 2004 energy, pits reality stars against a series of faux boot camp challenges.

Kate Gosselin withdrew from the series during the first episode. She allegedly sustained a neck injury early into the competition. And if you don’t remember, we have a clip for you:

Womp womp!

Collin Gosselin actually attended boot camp. His dream, for years, was to become a United States Marine.

As we previously reported, that dream was crushed. According to Collin, his mother having institutionalized him as a tween not only robbed him of even more of his childhood, but also cost him the opportunity to serve his country.

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. Shocking, but not surprising. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

These days, the sextuplet is a college student

Collin Gosselin had to make a new plan once he realized that his goal of joining the United States Marines had been forestalled before he became a teenager. He is now attending college in Pennsylvania.

However, he recently told The US Sun that his busy schedule didn’t prevent him from seeing his estranged mother try and fail on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“I actually did watch Special Forces. I think it’s a very neat show,” Collin shared.

Even though Kate Gosselin does not seem to understand why, she is one of the most widely reviled reality TV personalities in history. And it is not unwarranted. (Image Credit: ABC)

“And what was upsetting is having to watch her [Kate] kind of struggle through it,” Collin Gosselin expressed. He then observed: “And it seems like she had a very difficult time on Special Forces.”

Displaying undeserved sympathy for his mother, he added: “You know, even so, with everything going on right now, I still did deeply feel sorry for her, and how she had to struggle through those challenges on that show.”

Collin added: “Despite my mother, and you know her, her constant effort to protect her reputation at the cost of mine, and the things that she has said about me, and the things that she has done to me, I still feel

in my heart. I feel sorry for her.”

As for Collin Gosselin making his own reality TV return …

“I feel you know, that the things that she has done have been very tough, and they have affected me,” Collin Gosselin acknowledged about his horrific childhood.

“However, you know my my drive and my want to move forward and to achieve my dreams is is greater than that,” he then affirmed.

As for making his own Special Forces debut, Collin Gosselin mused on a reality TV comeback: “I don’t think if anybody was presented that opportunity, I don’t think they turn it down. I think that’d be a cool opportunity.”

Collin Gosselin continued: “It’d be a good chance for me to show my mother and to show the world what I’m capable of… it was the first time that I had seen my mother in a while on that show, but it’s also been a while since my mom has seen me.”

He added: “So maybe this would be an opportunity for her to see me and see what I am actually capable of.”

It’s good to remember that actual people who know Collin Gosselin praise his character, even when they have no special reason to do so. Collin deserves to get to show the world who he really is.