Machine Gun Kelly: I Don’t Know My Age! Also Am I Part Alien?

Machine Gun Kelly is a little fuzzy on a couple of things.

The first is his actual age. He doesn’t seem to know what that is. Is he joking? It’s hard to tell with him.

The second is his species.

MGK says that he’s asked his mother if, by any chance, he might be part alien. Again, it’s so hard to tell with him.

Does Machine Gun Kelly know how old he is?

We previously reported on MGK refusing to deny the Sydney Sweeney rumors from this past spring.

“It’s a weird thing, dude,” the musician told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week.

“I don’t know if my age — I don’t know if it exists,” Kelly remarked.

We cannot say with certainty what he means by not knowing if his age “exists.”

Online sources indicate that MGK’s date of birth was April 22, 1990. That makes him a standard, middle-of-the-road Millennial. Not a difficult concept.

Was he saying that he believes that this information to be false?

Or did he mean that, in some sort of cosmic sense, he’s not sure if time is real. Maybe he should eat some solid food and see if that clears things up.

He also wonders if he is some sort of human-alien hybrid

“I just don’t know many facts about my life,” Machine Gun Kelly went on to admit.

“Like my skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick,” he described. “There’s just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘Who’s my dad?’”

Some might joke if MGK is asking if his father is a comics character like Wolverine or Vandal Savage.

But it turns out that he is thinking of something less terrestrial. And it’s not clear if he’s joking.

“Yeah, I’ve asked my mom,” MGK shared, “‘Was there any period of time you went missing, like off the Earth? Was there ever like a tall slender creature?’”

According to the musician: “She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point.”

If you’ve ever met someone’s mom and suddenly gone oh, that’s why they’re like that — or had people do the same when meeting your own mother — this likely isn’t a surprise.

Sometimes, meeting mom helps things click into place.

Why is he like this?

We cannot say with certainty that MGK adopting a healthy diet of solid foods would resolve his whole … situation. But good nutrition is healthy for cognition.

Some people are just, very naturally, cute and … let’s call it “goofy.” It’s a winning combo. Like an orange cat.

We don’t claim to have special knowledge about the musician’s origins.

But we also think that recovering quickly from superficial injuries is probably not the result of extraterrestrial genetics.