Collin Gosselin Reaches Out to Estranged Siblings in Shocking, Heartbreaking TikTok Video

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s safe to say we did not see the following coming.

On August 8, Collin Gosselin uploaded a heartfelt and surprising message to his seven brothers and sisters — including the ones he reportedly hasn’t spoken to in YEARS.

(TikTok)

“Born to be a team, us against the world,” Collin — brother to Alexis, Aeden, Hannah, Leah and Joel, as well as 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara — wrote over an old family photo shared to TikTok.

The post then switches to a snapshot (above) of Collin Gosselin driving alone in his car.

The text beneath the second photo says, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve looked like.”

The 21-year added Adele’s ballad “Hometown Glory” to the post and wrote in the accompanying caption:

“Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?”

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin Gosselin spoke frankly about the horrors of his childhood. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

The former reality television star continued as follows:

“I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.”

There is A LOT behind this message.

In 2016, mother Kate Gosselin sent her son to a program for what she said were his “special needs,” telling People Magazine back then:

“(There’s) a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own.”

Kate Gosselin of ‘Kate Plus Date’ speaks onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Collin eventually penned a letter to his dad Jon, who eventually managed to get Collin out of this program.

Over the past several years, Collin and sister Hannah have lived with Jon while the rest of their siblings have lived with their mom — and there’s been next to no contact between any of them.

Last year, meanwhile, Collin leveled VERY serious allegations against Kate Gosselin.

“It was a very, very emotionally abusive relationship,” Collin told The U.S. Sun in a video interview in 2024.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement. She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside. It was like a containment room, and it had a mattress on the floor and that’s how I lived…

“When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me.”

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. Shocking, but not surprising. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

Previously, in 2022, a tear-soaked Collin told TODAY: “I have not spoken to my siblings in probably five or six years now. It’s tough.”

For her part, Kate has denied most of Collin’s allegations, citing his wayward behavior any time the topic has been raised.

“Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help,” Kate wrote in July 2023. “His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies toward us.”

Added Kate back then of Collin and her ex-husband:

“I’ve kept quiet for a LONG time but I’m tired of Collin and Jon controlling what has become my narrative— and it’s ALL false. Time to take back my own story!”

Kate Gosselin at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Collin has said that his mother “drove a social barrier between” him and his siblings.

This new video appears to be his first step in ages to breaking down that barrier.

In October 2024, the young man made it clear he was open to a conversation with his mother… in the hope it could lead to a reunion with his other family members.

“First and foremost, my relationship with my brothers and sisters is of top priority to me,” Collin told this outlet.

“And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is, if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps.”