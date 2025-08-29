Elsie Hewitt Posts Coupled-Up Baby Bump Pic With Pete Davidson

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when it looked like Pete Davidson would continue playing the field into his retirement years, like a millennial Warren Beatty.

But now it seems that Pete is ready to enter a new chapter of his life as a devoted family man.

We learned back in March that Davidson was dating Elsie Hewitt.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Shortly thereafter, the couple revealed that Elsie is pregnant with their first child.

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Elsie captioned an Instagram carousel that included a photo of an ultrasound and several pics of her and Pete.

Fans applauded her candid announcement and speculated that her sense of humor would make her the perfect parenting partner for Pete.

Now, the happy couple is sharing their joy once again, this time while enjoying some time off together.

Elsie’s vacation baby bump pic delights fans

“Coupla silly geese on vacashon,” Elsie captioned the photo above.

We don’t know exactly how far along Elsie is or when she’s due. But as you can see, she’s sporting quite a bump these days.

And it seems that Pete couldn’t be happier about this new phase in his life.

Pete Davidson says he can’t wait to become a dad

“I’m just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job,'” he recently told People magazine.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are seen as the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“I realized I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”

As you can tell, Davidson isn’t nervous about becoming a dad.

“It’s been my dream since I was little, which is cool,” he later told E! News, adding:

“When you have dreams when you’re little and then you get older, sometimes those feelings change — that didn’t change for me.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m mostly just excited. I don’t have time to think about myself as much anymore, or be in my head. I just realized this is kind of just a job, and now I have something to do it for.”

It sounds like Pete is in a great spot in his life.

And he’s got an equally happy-go-lucky partner to share it with.