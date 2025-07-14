Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco Wedding the Week After Sophia …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Caitlyn Jenner attended Brody Jenner’s wedding at a painful time.

Presumably, she was delighted to see her son marry longtime fiancee Tia Blanco.

However, the wedding came just over a week after the shocking death of her longtime friend, Sophia Hutchins.

Cait has seen a lot of loss in recent years. But she still made it to her son’s wedding.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the Face Forward’s 10th Annual “La Dolce Vita” Themed Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 22, 2018. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner attended Brody Jenner’s wedding, despite a recent loss

On Saturday, July 12, Brody Jenner married Tia Blanco, his fiancee of over two years, at a ceremony in Malibu.

Unlike his 2018 wedding (which was not legally binding) to Kaitlynn Carter, it sounds like things weren’t so tense between Brody and Cait.

Linda Thompson, Brody’s mother, confirmed her ex’s attendance at the wedding — because Caitlyn appeared in the background of one of Linda’s videos over the weekend.

In 1981, Caitlyn Jenner — decades before her transition — married Linda Thompson.

Though they would go on to divorce in 1986, they would first have both Brody and Brandon Jenner.

Brody and Tia got together in 2022.

In 2023, they became engaged shortly before welcoming their child, Honey, who turns 2 this month.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA launch party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on November 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Cait is grieving the death of her friend

Just 10 days before Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco’s joyous nuptials, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime gal pal, Sophia Hutchins, passed away.

Sophia was only 29 years old.

On July 2, she was driving a 2013 Polaris four-wheeler (an ATV) near Cait’s home.

What might have been a minor traffic collision led to her plummeting to her death.

Brody Jenner attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gilette Ranch on October 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

According The Daily Mail, investigators determined that Sophia rear-ended a Mazda sedan on the road in Malibu.

She may have been attempting to drive around the car but, due to her alleged speed, merely clipped the car — and ended up driving off of the road and down a 350 foot ravine drop.

The vehicular collision on the road does not sound like it was that serious — as neither of the women in the Mazda reported any injuries.

However, Sophia’s fall proved fatal.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophie Hutchins attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Their friendship raised questions, but that never seemed to matter

For years, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins remained steadfast friends. Persistent rumors suggested that the friends were romantically involved despite a substantial age gap and other factors, but no actual evidence arose of this.

Some cynically speculated that Cait and Sophia’s friendship worked because Sophia was the “only” trans woman who would tolerate Caitlyn’s politics and out outspoken attacks on the broader transgender community. That’s not quite true — because no community is a monolith.

In reality, reports say that Cait and Sophia shared a sense of humor in addition to extremely unusual politics.

Now, Caitlyn is in mourning, even as Brody Jenner and his wife celebrate. Life is complex.