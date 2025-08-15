Brandi Glanville Felt Suicidal as Facial Disfigurement Ravages Her Life and Puts Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville has had her life turned upside down.

At times, it feels like her disfigured face has been turned upside down.

Her mystery ailment has ravaged her with pain and mounting debt.

Between paying out of pocket to doctors and her DIY attempts, things are sounding desperate.

Brandi Glanville had ‘never felt suicidal before’

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Us Weekly, Brandi Glanville is opening up about how she has not felt “normal” in two years.

“I’ve never felt suicidal before, [but earlier this summer], I didn’t want to be here,” she admitted.

“And if it [weren’t] for my kids,” Brandi continued, “I don’t know that I would be here.”

Brandi then described the bitter circumstances of the Ultimate Girls Trip incident in Morocco.

“Almost immediately upon landing, my phone started blowing up about these articles that were incorrect and not true about what happened in Morocco with Caroline,” she recalled.

“And I immediately took on a ton of anxiety.”

Brandi continued: “And I was just trying to get my head around what was happening and why it was happening. I was on the couch in a fetal position for four months.”

‘It’s insane’

By the time that Brandi Glanville had begun to socialize again, she noticed “crazy lumps” developing on her face.

“My face started, like, moving around and doing things. I started to lose my eyesight in my left eye. It’s insane,” she described.

“At first, my face was blowing up and getting really swollen,” Brandi explained.

“Then it started sinking in, and I felt like something was just eating me from the inside. I’m like, ‘It’s eating my flesh.’”

As she continued, Brandi cited symptoms like gray spots on her “sunken-in” face and a strange, harmful fluid that oozes out of her left ear or drains into her mouth.

As horrific as all of this is, the worst enemies of any sick American — health insurance providers — were no help. This has meant that the RHOBH alum has had to pay at least $130,000 out of pocket.

“They didn’t believe me,” Brandi lamented.

“My insurance was like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with you. It’s just inflammation and old filler.’”

Medical debts on top of being largely unable to work feel like a sick joke

“I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards. I’ve exhausted my savings. At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything,” Brandi confessed.

“I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing.”

She pointed out that “medical bills are the No. 1 cause of bankruptcy” in the United States. She’s right.

“I stay in this house every day. I’m paying crazy amounts of rent,” Brandi described.

She continued: “I’m worrying about money all day long. I have brain fog. I get one thing done a day, and I’m just frazzled.”