Brandi Glanville Reveals Painful Facial Burns After Attempting DIY Remedy for Facial …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oh no, Brandi Glanville!

The sad saga of the Bravolebrity’s facial disfigurement has taken a new turn.

From lasting damage to draining her finances, she’s clearly desperate. Desperate enough to try a DIY fix.

The grim results are massive and painful-looking chemical burns covering half of Brandi’s face.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Brandi Glanville has chemical burns on her face

On Sunday, August 3, Brandi Glanville took to TikTok to share a painful, brutal look at fresh skin damage.

“I know I look attractive,” she said sarcastically.

Brandi is a famously beautiful woman.

However, as you can see for yourself in the video, much of her lower face is blotchy and red.

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

Brandi’s chin, cheeks, and nose all appear to have this uncomfortable discoloration.

She revealed that this was the result of a DIY chemical peel.

“Good news,” she announced. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”

What happened? Well, Brandi explained, she had used Nair — a chemical hair-removal cream — in an attempt to kill her facial parasite.

During a classic confrontation, Brandi Glanville clashes with RHOBH castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What was she thinking?

According to Brandi, exfoliation seems to irritate her facial parasite. She has named the parasite “Caroline,” which is an interesting choice.

“Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out,” she boldly claimed. She then admitted: “But I overdid it.”

Brandi continued: “Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire soooo don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars.”

Brandi Glanville severely burned her face after using Nair on her face in an attempt to kill her facial parasite. 😮 🎥: TikTok/brandiglanvilleofficial pic.twitter.com/kXflrWT8E9 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 4, 2025

“Mix up some aloe vera, cucumber, and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle,” Brandi recommended.

“And once it’s cold enough,” she advised, “spray all day cause I’m in some pain.”

When used according to directions, Nair should cause mild and temporary irritation if that.

Some people may have more severe reactions, which is why they should spot-check to test if they have an allergic reaction.

(Also, there is facial Nair — please do not slather the sensitive skin of your face with body Nair)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Please, do not try this at home

Brandi Glanville first revealed her facial disfigurement in December of 2024.

It is more than understandable that, after this lengthy health battle and her dwindling financial resources, she is eager for a solution.

However, we would not generally recommend using a topical chemical that destroys hair as a DIY exfoliant.

At the very least, please check the directions, consult with a doctor, and use your own good sense.

We hope that Brandi can find a safe, sane cure in the near future.