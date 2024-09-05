‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5: Will The Show Ever Air?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 ever going to air? Will a new season ever happen?

In early 2023, we reported that Brandi Glanville was no longer filming Ultimate Girls Trip. After an alleged incident with Caroline Manzo, she’d departed from Morocco. So, too, had Caroline.

What has followed has been downright ugly. Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit. The cast of UGT has seemingly not been backing her account of events.

It really looks like NBCUniversal will never give us this season The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Oh, Season 5 is likely in some form … but not with the Morocco cast.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What’s going on with ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5?

According to an early 2024 The Daily Beast, NBCUniversal insiders shared that Peacock was still on the fence about airing The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco.

As a quick refresher, Ultimate Girls Trip is essentially an “all stars” iteration of The Real Housewives. The spinoff features Housewives, past and present, taking one of the franchise’s infamous group vacations.

Most of the time, these are women who have never filmed together outside of Watch What Happens Live. It’s a rare opportunity for Housewives with strong personalities to mingle with women from other franchises.

Speaking on SiriusXM Radio Andy, Caroline Manzo discusses how some Real Housewives continue to speak about her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Season 5 of Ultimate Girls Trip did film. The cast includes Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Caroline Manzo, and more. Those last two are where trouble emerged.

After the alleged incident, in which Manzo alleges that Glanville groped her, both Housewives left Morocco and headed home.

Initially, the plan was that Peacock would air a new Season 4 (which they did; Season 4 concluded in early 2024). This was, initially, merely supposed to delay Season 5. But as we grow ever-closer to the 2-year mark since that fateful party in Marrakesh, it seems increasingly unlikely that Bravoholics will ever get to see the footage.

Brandi Glanville is pictured here on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Things look grim for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5

Nothing about Morocco has aired. In fact, no semblance of Season 5 — with any cast, at any location — has been announced. The most recent UGT news came out of the South African spinoff, which is great … but not what American Peacock subscribers are expecting.

That’s a shame, and not only because Brandi Glanville wants the audio released. She says that she believes that it will clear her name.

To be clear, if a sexual assault took place, that is the most important part of this story. That doesn’t mean that it’s unreasonable for fans to express their disappointment over the seeming disappearance of Ultimate Girls Trip in any form.

Brandi Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to throw some shade at Lisa Vanderpump. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Simply put, sometimes, a show has to scrap an entire season. The most infamous case of this was Megan Wants a Millionaire. One of the show’s finalists became the prime (and only) suspect in a grisly murder, and the network wisely shelved the footage.

In 2017 ago, Bachelor in Paradise scrapped and restarted a season after producers feared that alcohol-induced sexual misconduct had taken place between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

For the record, Corinne Olympios shared that she and DeMario Jackson are on good terms. She never publicly accused him of wrongdoing. And she has clarified that she suffered memory loss due to an interaction of her medication with alcohol.

WAIT!! Andy Cohen has something to say on the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion special. Also, whose bodyguard just tried to come upstairs? (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘Morocco’ may never see the light of day

If Peacock never airs The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5, it will be a first for the franchise. They’ve never had to scrap a whole season before.

However, Andy Cohen told Parade that he hopes that there is another season of UGT.

The fans want it. Andy wants it. Plenty of the Housewives want it. We just hope that, whatever comes next, everyone involved remains safe throughout filming.