Brandi Glanville Goes Topless (Minus a Friend’s Hands) Despite Facial Disfigurement …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville is showing her face — and more!

Even during her ongoing mystery illness that has left her face disfigured, the Real Housewives legend has found time here and there to thirst trap her fans.

She’s at it again.

Right on the heels of apologizing for “hiding,” she’s baring it all. Well, almost. A friend is lending a couple of hands to keep her photos from violating social media rules.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville sits and speaks. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Brandi Glanville is showing almost everything

Late on Wednesday, May 28, Brandi Glanville shared photos on Instagram.

The Bravolebrity is entirely topless in the photos.

While she shows her smiling face, only a friend’s hands prevent her nipples from condemning her to Instagram perdition. (Meta is infamously weird about most forms of nudity)

“Sometimes,” Brandi captioned the snaps, “you need a helping hand from a friend!”

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Clearly, Brandi wants to control who sees these pics.

Even though she shared the same photos in a tweet, she’s disabled embedding for the snaps on all platforms.

Either way, the photos are certainly getting attention from her fans and followers.

And the post is doing its job — because it’s a brand endorsement for Usual Wines.

Brandi Glanville reveals to her Real Housewives friends here that she slept with Denise Richards. HAWT, right???? (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who is that with his hands on Brandi?

Brandi’s photo companion who is lending his helping hands in the photos is James Maas, an Australian producer who uses the moniker RIP Youth when he sings.

(The two have teamed up to do music together, as you can see in the video below)

Brandi and Maas have been spending time together in Palm Springs.

Phrasing this as delicately as possible, this is not exactly a “new couple alert.”

Rather, they’re music partners and are clearly doing some sort of business partnership, however casual, with this wine endorsement.

Let us hope that it was lucrative for Brandi, who has spent a small fortune on attempting to diagnose and remedy her facial disfigurement.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

We hope that she makes a full recovery soon

This disfigurement has been costly to attempt to treat. It has also made it extremely difficult for her to work.

Yes, she does seem to have “good days.”

But with no way to know for certain when her disfigurement will flare up, it is challenging to impossible to book most jobs.

She has promised fans that she’ll try to avoid “hiding” behind filters and more.

Perhaps the reaction to her new photos (positive on most platforms, negative from the older crowd scolding her in Instagram comments) will encourage her to avoid a return to seclusion.