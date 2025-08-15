Meghan Markle Fans Furious That ‘Bully’ Chrissy Teigen Will Appear on Her Show

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Netflix shared new details about the second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show.

We already knew that With Love, Meghan had been renewed, but now we know which of the host’s celebrity friends will be joining her in the kitchen.

And one of guest star is already stirring up controversy among the duchess’s fan base.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Presence of Chrissy Teigen leaves fans baffled, infuriated

While the season is set to feature such big names as chef David Chang and Queer Eye star Tan France, some fans were disappointed by the lack of star power in the trailer.

And quite a few were upset that Meghan is still buddying up to Chrissy Teigen, whose behavior on social media has become a source of controversy in recent years.

“Netflix releases the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Second Season ‘With Love, Meghan’ to air on August 26th. My takeaway, no celebrities except bully Chrissy Tiegen! No Serena, Oprah, Beyonce or even Astronaut Gayle King,” wrote one user on X, according to Page Six.

“Meghan Markle and @Netflix in MAJOR PROBLEM WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN and Teigen’s #cyberbullying, causing a child to want to leave her body,” another added, referring to Chrissy’s bullying of Courtney Stodden.

Stodden was in her teens at the time, and she recently revealed that she nearly took her own life because of Teigen’s online harassment.

Chrissy Teigen attends 2024 ChainFEST Los Angeles VIP Night at Skylight Row on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Meghan Markle hanging out with Chrissy Teigen makes absolute sense to me,” another user wrote.

“How can Meghan Markle associate with Chrissy Teigen, a self confessed online bully and troll when she purports to support the Parents Network who are campaigning against this very thing?” a fourth chimed in.

Did Meghan make a major misstep by inviting Chrissy on her show?

As several critics have pointed out, Meghan has been campaigning against bullying for years.

It’s a cause that’s near and dear to her heart, owing to the harassment she endured in the early days of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Chrissy has cooled it on the online trash talk, and she issued a public apology to Courtney, but Stodden rejected the peace offering as an insincere attempt to create a less damaging narrative.

Chrissy Teigen attends the Womenâ€™s Health Lab hosted by Hearst Magazines at The New York Historical on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)

So inviting Chrissy on her show when her previous controversies are not fully resolved is definitely an odd look for Meghan.

It’s unlikely that she’ll pull the episode at this point, but she’s might be regretting such a major PR misstep.

Chrissy and Meghan go way back, but after years of declining popularity, the Duchess of Sussex is likely well aware that the last thing she needs is another controversy.