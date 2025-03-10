Brandi Glanville Offers Crushing Facial Disfigurement Update: My Face Melted Away!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville says that her face has “literally melted away.” And so, it seems, have her spirits.

Late last year, the Bravolebrity revealed her facial disfigurement.

The conspicuous alteration to her face remains a medical mystery.

Despite undergoing intense treatments for her facial disfigurement, Brandi is opening up about being “f–king miserable.”

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Brandi Glanville says that her face has ‘melted away’

“I’ve been faking it,” Brandi Glanville announced on what remains of Twitter on Thursday, March 6.

“I’m f–king miserable,” she continued. “My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better.”

Brandi then shared: “My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

Taking to the fallen remnants of Twitter in March of 2025, Brandi Glanville opens up about her “melted” face. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication,” Brandi Glanville recalled, “I was getting better.”

She continued: “I looked normal.” That’s great news! Unfortunately, it did not last.

“But I couldn’t afford to stay on them,” Brandi revealed. “I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue.”

A December 8, 2024 tweet from Brandi Glanville in which she discusses her face and who she blames for her current condition. (Image Credit: Twitter)

As we previously reported, Brandi Glanville opened up about her facial disfigurement in December of 2024.

At the time, she revealed that she had spent tens of thousands of dollars going to various doctors and undergoing extensive testing.

One possibility — one that Brandi clearly believes to be the case, based upon some of her interviews — is that she has a parasitic infection.

In fact, Brandi Glanville has gone so far as to suggest that she may have become infested with a parasite during the ill-fated Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season that filmed in Morocco.

She reported that her symptoms manifested about six months later. She wondered if perhaps the catered meat had been unsafe.

She has provided grisly descriptions of her facial disfigurement. Doctors have offered competing opinions, with some suggesting a stress-induced edema rather than a parasite.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is it really a parasite?

Celebrity plastic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow has publicly opined that he believes that this is not a parasite.

He has repeatedly and compassionately emphasized that this is not Brandi Glanville’s fault.

Rather, he believes that a doctor is responsible. That someone did this to her. His hope has been that Brandi can receive a proper diagnosis and actual treatment.