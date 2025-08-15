Sophie Turner Accidentally Broke Up an A-List Celebrity Engagement? Not On Purpose, She …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sophie Turner isn’t quite a homewrecker … but she did play a role in ending an A-list celebrity engagement.

How? All with a wave of her hand, more or less.

Despite her own painful divorce, the beloved actress is finding the humor in what sounds like a very awkward time.

She didn’t ask to be the downfall of this once-serious relationship. But here’s how it all played out. …

Appearing as a guest on ‘Late Night’ on August 14, Sophie Turner shared an awkward anecdote. (Image Credit: NBC)

Sophie Turner ended a relationship with a wave of her hand (sort of)

As a guest on the Thursday, August 14 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Sophie Turner shared the unexpected role that she played in

This went down at a San Diego Comic-Con afterparty a few years ago.

According to the actress, the “quite crazy” evening “went really south really quick” after a longtime friend asked her to do her a solid.

“She saw this actor she loved,” Sophie shared. Her friend urged her to say hello to the actor, which was a simple enough request. Sophie obliged, waving to the man from across the room.

“That was it,” she emphasized. That was it for the interaction — but not, she explained, for the evening.

“Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she’s a famous actress,” Sophie shared vaguely.

“And I go, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.’”

Sophie Turner hosts Summer St-Germain Hugo Spritz SoirÃ©e at La Terrasse at Nordstrom on June 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St-Germain)

‘Can you stop flirting with my fiance?’

According to Sophie Turner, she opted to “dance on over” to the woman.

However, the stare did not result in a warm reception.

The woman — apparently an A-list actress — demanded: “Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiance?”

Sophie did not know who the fiance might be.

The woman pointed, indicating the actor at whom she had waved earlier in the evening.

“I have no idea who this man is,” Sophie freely acknowledged.

Her longtime friend’s actor crush sounds a little less A-list than his girlfriend. Well, ex-girlfriend, now.

“Turns out, they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave],” she shared.

Sophie commented: “I didn’t realize I held this power.”

Actor Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

This could happen to anyone, unfortunately

Truth be told, you don’t have to be a gorgeous, Emmy-nominated, internationally beloved actress to “break up” a relationship through innocuous friendliness. This can happen to anyone.

The reason that this happens is basically never because of the third party.

Instead, a couple has preexisting issues — perhaps infidelity or insecurity or lack of trust, or all three, or more. A friendly smile or farewell hug from someone else is just a catalyst that helps them end a relationship that isn’t really making them happy.

Sophie Turner didn’t break them up. But hopefully they’re both happier and more secure in new relationships.