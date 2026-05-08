Kris Jenner Admits Ozempic Made Her ‘Really Sick’ Before She Found Her …

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There’s much more to Kris Jenner’s appearance than her famous facelift.

The momager is a mother of six. She is also 70 years old.

In delving into her routine, she tried — but hated — the luxury weight loss GLP-1 medication, Ozempic.

Now, Kris says, she’s found the “game changer” that has improved her life.

In May 2026, Kris Jenner appeared on the SHE MD podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She’s not an Ozempic girlie, but …

The momager herself appeared on the Tuesday, May 5 episode of the SHE MD podcast.

Among many, many other topics during the nearly 90-minute chat, Kris explained how she tried but dropped the GLP-1 medication.

“I did not do, like, an Ozempic,” she said of the diabetes-medicine-turned-luxury-weight-loss-drug.

“I tried it,” Kris confessed. “We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”

She recalled her state on the GLP-1. “I can’t work anymore. I can’t. I’m so sick. I can’t, like nauseous.”

Kris told Dr. Thais Aliabadi at the time (who is also one of the hosts of the show) about her symptoms.

“And so,” she narrated, “she goes, ‘Okay, okay. Let’s try something else.’”

Together, Kris shared, the two of them “dialed around and looked at different options.”

Controversially, she revealed: “I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me. And then I follow it up with supplements.”

Peptide injections are largely untested but are very fashionable these days. Kris’ supplements apparently include fish oils and omega-3s, which are highly recommended and much better understood.

On the SHE MD podcast, Kris Jenner states her belief that everything “happens for a reason.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

This was her ‘game changer’

“And that was a game changer,” the momager characterized the introduction of peptide injections and supplements.

“That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night because I get up so early,” she shared.

Kris shared: “I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I’m done.”

She raved over how the peptides seem to give her more energy. Meanwhile, the supplements are good for her hair, nails, and skin.

We want to again emphasize that the medical community advises caution when it comes to peptide injections. Just because momagers and looksmaxxers are doing something does not mean that it’s safe or right for you.

Late last summer, Kris debuted her new face after a “very famous” facelift that she received from Dr. Steven Levine.

“I had a very, well-known facelift a year ago,” she acknowledged during the podcast.

With a laugh, Kris added: “So that was helpful.”

We have to acknowledge that, as evidenced by her famously beautiful daughters, she benefits from genetics that make her profoundly beautiful.

Add decades of virtually unlimited wealth, and you have a recipe for everlasting beauty. And Kris is evidence of that.