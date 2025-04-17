Brandi Glanville: I’m BROKE After Trying to Fix My Face! I’m Still Disfigured!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville is “out of funds.”

When she explains the six-figure sum that she has spent trying to treat her disfiguring mystery illness, that is easy to understand.

Especially because this condition has made work all but impossible.

How much has she spent? Enough that she’s too broke to keep consulting with experts.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Brandi Glanville is broke, folks

On Tuesday, April 15, Brandi Glanville spoke to Us Weekly about how the mystery illness that has left her face disfigured for so many months has turned her life upside down.

“I’m out of funds,” the actress and reality TV personality lamented.

In terms of her expenditure on seeking a diagnosis and cure, Brandi detailed: “I’m out over six figures at this point.”

Apparently, the sum comes out to over $113,000.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point,” Brandi admitted.

She described: “I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole.”

Even the emotional toll of this has been extreme, Brandi noted, expressing:

“It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming.”

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville sits and speaks. (Image Credit: Bravo)

All of that time and money, for what?

Brandi spoke about how she has visited the “best” experts in infectious disease and allergies. She has undergone CAT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, and more.

Still, nothing has revealed “whatever’s living in my face,” she grimly confirmed.

“It’s moving down my body, like, literally in my neck now moving on my left shoulder [and] down my arm,” Brandi described.

“I have to get up, I have to stretch, I have to get in a hot tub. I have a routine and it sucks.”

Brandi Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to throw some shade at Lisa Vanderpump. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Brandi Glanville has been speaking openly about this mysterious medical crisis for about half a year. But it began much earlier, in October of 2023.

At that time, her face was swollen and she had collapsed at home.

No one knew that her hospitalization was only the beginning.

It was only in December of 2024, over a year later, that Brandi publicly revealed her facial disfigurement.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It’s doing WHAT to her teeth?!

Most recently, Brandi delved into a particular nasty side effect of the “painful lumps” in her face.

She detailed that she experiencing a “constant oily foul tasting drainage” into her mouth.

And, she shared, the “acidic” substance is “eating away” at her teeth.

We are not medical experts, but has Brandi considered that she might be cursed?

Because it feels like she’s living in a particularly difficult-to-watch horror film. Hopefully, she will be able to resolve this soon.