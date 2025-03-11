Brandi Glanville Says ‘Oily Drainage’ From Her Face Is ‘Eating …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve been following the strange saga of Brandi Glanville’s facial disfigurement for several months now.

And sadly, it looks as though the situation is still getting worse.

Brandi has been updating fans on social media, and her problems have gone from troubling to downright terrifying.

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

Brandi says glandular discharge has resulted in dental damage

“I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area on side of neck & 1 in back of neck,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

“I have chills & A constant oily fowl [sic] tasting drainage from face into mouth it’s acidic & is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen. Drs at Kaiser say I’m fine :/HELP ME,” she continued.

If you’ve been following her story, then you know that this is not the first troubling update that Brandi has provided.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Earlier that same week, Brandi revealed that her ailment has resulted in profound depression.

“I’m f–king miserable. My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better,” she wrote.

“My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away,” she continued, adding:

“I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

Just days prior to that update, Brandi posted a video in which she shook uncontrollably while undergoing treatment from a lymphatic drainage machine.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville sits and speaks. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Months of treatment have yielded no results

Back in January, Brandi met with famed plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. At the time, she seemed optimistic about her chances of being cured.

“Yes guys @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsy’s [sic] from my face and neck so we can continue to get better ez pz [sic] no pain I was in and out on 30 minutes now we wait,” she tweeted at the time.

Alas, nearly two months later, it seems that Brandi’s medical mystery remains unsolved.

In a recent conversation with Page Six, Brandi revealed that she’s willing to go to any lengths to improve her condition.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Brandi says she’ll do anything to get healthy again

“You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it,” she told the outlet in December 2024. “I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes.”

She then confessed, “It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart.”

Sadly, it seems like there’s no end of suffering in sight for Brandi.

We wish her well as she continues to navigate this terrifying situation.

And we’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.